Why did James Harden change his number?

James Harden has worn the same number his entire NBA career – the same number since high school to be exact – but after the blockbuster trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden will be wearing a number other than 13 for the first time.

Harden has worn No. 13 since he played at Artesia High School. He donned the digits for his two seasons at Arizona State University and has continued to wear it throughout his 13 NBA seasons.

“When I was a freshman, I had to choose my jersey number last, and it was between 13 and 52,” Harden has said. “I rocked with 13 just because it’s known for bad luck, but it’s done unbelievable things for myself and my family and the people I’m surrounded with. So I turned it into good luck.”

With the 76ers, however, Harden has elected to wear jersey number 1, because number 13 is hanging in the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center because of a guy named Wilt Chamberlain. You may have heard of him.

Chamberlain won his first NBA championship as a member of the 76ers, and that team would be described by him as the best team ever.

Harden chose jersey number 1 as it represents a new chapter in his journey as he partners with Joel Embiid to try win his first NBA championship.

The number 1 jersey was previously worn in Philadelphia by Andre Drummond, who was sent to Brooklyn as part of the Harden deal.