Why Cincinnati will keep it close

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills meet in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday in what looks like a highly entertaining game on paper.

The Bengals come into this game beat up on the offensive line. Last week starting LT Jonah Williams left with a knee injury and he’s unlikely to suit up on Sunday. That means Cincinnati will be without three starting linemen with RG Alex Cappa and RT La’el Collins already out with injuries.

The Bengals’ offensive line injuries have caused this line to move toward Buffalo with the Bills sitting at -5.5 home favorites. While that certainly makes sense, I think the line is a little inflated in what should still be a tight game.



While playing without both starting tackles isn’t ideal, Joe Burrow gets rid of the ball so quickly, it can offset those injuries a bit. I think the Bengals are going to use their three receivers to spread out Buffalo’s defense and exploit the Bills’ suspect secondary.

Buffalo’s defense comes limping into Sunday. In their past two games, the Bills’ defense allowed 341 yards to the offensively challenged New England Patriots and 31 points to a Miami Dolphins squad who was down to its third-string quarterback.

This game could come down to which quarterback turns the ball over and that’s advantage Bengals. Josh Allen has thrown multiple interceptions in a game six times this season, including two of his past three. If the Bengals’ defense can get a couple of turnovers on Sunday, they are live to pull the upset.

While the offensive line injuries are a concern for Cincinnati, this feels like a field-goal game either way. I’ll take the points with the road ’dog.

The play: Bengals +6