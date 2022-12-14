Why Brian Daboll could make Daniel Jones the QB Giants need

Go behind the scenes with Big Blue Sign up for Inside the Giants by Paul Schwartz, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

There is no data, empirical or otherwise, to suggest Daniel Jones is a rookie.

Take a look at every reference site, type his name into a Google search, take out a printed Giants media guide (yes, a few rare artifacts like this still exist) and page through it. In the 2022 edition, right there on page 142, listed alphabetically between Collin Johnson and Marcus Kemp — young wide receivers who landed on injured reserve before the season — is the bio for Daniel Jones. The first line, under “Transactions,’’ states: “Originally a first-round (6th pick overall) draft choice by the Giants in 2019.’’

Considering it is four years later, it is readily apparent that Jones is not a rookie.

But in one way, Jones is nearing the end of a rookie season — his first working with Brian Daboll as his head coach. This is Jones’ first time operating Daboll’s offensive system and his first season hearing the voice of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in his helmet earpiece in the huddle. Jones may have started 37 NFL games before Daboll arrived, but the quarterback clock always gets turned back when a new coaching staff is brought in.

Knowing what we know about how quarterbacks develop and thrive with more time connected with a coach capable of elevating the performance level of the position, it stands to reason Jones — if given the opportunity — will be further advanced in the Daboll system at this time next year.

“Everybody wants instant gratification, and that’s usually not the way it works, really with any position, but particularly the quarterback position,’’ Daboll said. “There’s a lot of things that need to go right. All these players are talented. They’re talented coming out of high school most of the time and then into college. I’d say there’s a lot of things that play into that: the person, the player, the development aspect of it, the team around him, the playmakers around him. And it just doesn’t happen. It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of effort.’’

In his first year under Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones has registered career bests in completion percentage, rushing and passer rating. AP

Does that sound like anything other than an endorsement from Daboll to continue working with Jones in 2023?

There is no doubt Daboll’s influence on Jones has been positive. Jones’ passer rating is a career-high 91.6, 15th in the league. Only one quarterback in the NFL with as many starts (13) as Jones has thrown fewer than his four interceptions — Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, with three. Jones also is completing a career-high 66 percent of his passes, and has run for a career-high 548 yards and five touchdowns.

Still, not everything is trending upward. His passing production (12 touchdown passes) is unremarkable. Has Jones become too cautious? Perhaps. Is the sluggish scoring output more a reflection of shaky protection on the interior of the offensive line and the very real possibility that the Giants have the league’s worst collection of pass-catchers for Jones to target? Probably.

With two decades of work in the NFL and one special year at Alabama, where he was the offensive coordinator for Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, Daboll has good reason to believe he can extract more out of the 25-year-old Jones the longer he works with him. .

It was with Daboll’s influence that Josh Allen evolved into one of the league’s top quarterbacks during their four years together in Buffalo. When the two began working together in 2018, Allen put up a considerably lower passer rating (67.9) as a rookie than Jones has compiled in any season. Allen’s second year with Daboll was much better (passer rating of 85.3), but not special. It was not until year No. 3 with Daboll that Allen blossomed into a major threat.

Looking back at that process in discussing what might be possible with Jones, Daboll more than hinted that the continuity Allen was able to enjoy — same team, same coordinator, same offensive system — was a big factor in the unimpeded development of the young quarterback.

Josh Allen needed two seasons in Daboll’s offense in Buffalo before he emerged as the Bills’ franchise quarterback. Getty Images

“You just go back to Josh’s [draft] year, which was 2018, and look at the players that were selected who were all good players coming out of school,’’ Daboll said. “They’ve all had different roads and career paths that they’ve taken. Josh has had a lot of consistency … He’s had the same GM, the same head coach, added players around him, the same system and has made the most of his opportunity, and he’s a heck of a player.

“I wouldn’t say Buffalo missed on him, right? They thought highly of him coming out, [but] look at the other guys who we thought highly of coming out [that year] as well. Whether that be Baker [Mayfield], who’s now on his third team and [is] a heck of a player. And Sam [Darnold]; what’s it, his second team? And Josh Rosen, who was on how many teams? And Lamar [Jackson]. It’s a hard position to play, it’s a hard position to coach.’’

Daboll noted Hurts, with whom he worked for one year at Alabama and who is now in contention to win the MVP award in his third NFL season, also has benefited from stability and patience.

“Philadelphia has done a great job of surrounding him with a great nucleus of players, a sound coaching staff,’’ Daboll said. “I think that helps, but you ultimately give credit to those players. Guys like Josh or guys like Jalen. Lamar. Guys that have improved each year and made the most of their opportunities with a really good organization around them.’’

Jalen Hurts — another former Daboll pupil — started just four games as a rookie, but now in his second full year as the Eagles starting quarterback is among the NFL’s MVP favorites. Getty Images

Jones’ four-year rookie contract expires after this season. Starting over, inserting a new quarterback into Daboll’s system, could work in the long term, but would likely lead to a step back in the short term, and from what Daboll has said, it doesn’t seem like a step he feels the Giants need to take.

History repeats

Evan Neal endured one of those “oh yeah, he’s a rookie’’ games last week when he faced the Eagles for the first time as an NFL player. On the fifth snap of the game, Neal was beaten by Haason Reddick for a sack. It never got much better. Neal allowed eight pressures and the one sack, according to Pro Football Focus, which was a big reason Jones was running for cover far too often.

It’s not an uncommon story for a high draft pick immediately inserted into as a starting offensive tackle. There are ups and downs, signs of promise as well as inconsistency. It’s a rookie season filled with struggle.

Evan Neal has endured the typical rookie ups and downs as the Giants’ right tackle. Getty Images

Andrew Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, can relate. His PFF grade as a rookie was 62.4, which gave rise to rumblings the Giants over-drafted him. In 2021, Thomas’ PFF grade of 78.9 showed significant improvement. This season, Thomas’ grade of 87.1 puts him as the third-best offensive tackle in the league, behind Trent Williams of the 49ers and Christian Darrisaw of the Vikings.

Neal, taken at No. 7 overall in 2022, is not grading out as well as Thomas did as a rookie. Through nine games played, Neal has a grade of 45.6 and is ranked as the No. 77 offensive tackle in the league by PFF.

“I think Evan’s doing a good job with handling and dealing with some of the difficulties,’’ Thomas said. “I would just say it’s not just him. The offensive line, we feel like we can play better. We can be able to run the ball better, protect better, so we’re all trying to lift each other up. Obviously, it’s his rookie year, but we’re trying to lean on each other to be better to make a push for the playoffs.’’

There were times as a rookie when Thomas looked overmatched. Neal is the same way.

Andrew Thomas remembers well the time it took him to learn to counter the moves of experienced pass rushers. Getty Images

“Definitely,’’ Thomas said. “You’re a rookie. You’re going against the best pass rushers that want to do their best to exploit you. If you do something on film, they’re going to do the same thing the next week. That doesn’t just go for him, that goes for all of us across the board.’’

Patience was rewarded, and Thomas is now considered a fixture. The Giants expect this will also be the case with Neal.

Asked and answered

Here are two questions that have come up recently that we will attempt to answer as accurately as possible:

What environment should the Giants expect to face Sunday in a huge game at FedEx Field?

As far as intimidating and inhospitable places to play, Landover, Md., isn’t at the top of the list. FedEx Field is one of the worst stadiums in the league, and as soon as the Commanders get their ownership uncertainty cleared up, expect to see plans develop for a new building near the same site or not far away in suburban Virginia. The seating capacity at FedEx Field is 82,000, but the days of sellouts are long gone. The Commanders rank last in the NFL in attendance this season, averaging only 57,899 in their six home games, which is truly embarrassing, given the rich history of the franchise and the team’s winning record. Given the playoff implications and the relative proximity to the New York/New Jersey area, though, figure this matchup will generate a season-high attendance, even if many of those in the building are Giants fans.

FedEx Field hasn’t the Commanders much of a home stadium advantage of late. Getty Images

The other day, Brian Daboll said: “To go consecutively 12, 13, 14-play drives, usually you have to have a lot of things that go right. And inevitably if you have one thing go wrong, it puts you behind the sticks, and now you’re into some passing situations that it’s harder to convert on. So, big plays definitely help.’’ Is there any hope the Giants can get some explosive plays down the stretch of this season?

Where are they going to come from? Saquon Barkley certainly has big-play potential, but he has not broken much of anything on the ground in nearly a month. Darius Slayton can run by cornerbacks, but Jones rarely has enough time in the pocket to wait for a play to develop down the field. Backups-turned-starters such as Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James can catch the ball on slants and quick cuts, but neither is a serious threat to gain yards after the catch. Daniel Bellinger has had a nice rookie season, but he is banged up again (ribs) and none of the tight ends has shown any down-the-field capability. Add it all up and it looks as if the Giants are going to have to continue to methodically work the ball down the field the rest of the way.