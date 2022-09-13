Why Amir Khan accused Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife

Should he not have done that? Was that bad?

Amir Khan has revealed that he regrets the time in 2017 when he accused his fellow boxer and former friend Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife.

“I had the problem with Anthony Joshua which I feel really bad for because at the end of the day I put him in the firing line for no reason,” Khan said in an interview on “The Overlap” with Gary Neville, as relayed by The Sun. “I mean he was a friend of mine and since then we’ve never spoken. So I lost a good friend through that as well.”

Khan and his wife, Faryal, have been married since 2013, celebrating their ninth anniversary this past May.

In 2017, however, they were going through a rough patch. Khan explained that he reacted poorly to one of her taunts.

Amir Khan regrets accusing fellow boxer and former friend Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife, Faryal. Getty Images

“What happened was, so my wife — me and her were not talking — and she sent a message saying ‘look so many fighters messaging me,’” he said. “And because she showed me a message of Anthony Joshua saying hi to her or something, I lost it. I said ‘Who the hell’s he, saying hi to my wife’, even though he was cool with me.”

Now, Khan said he believes nothing happened between his wife and former friend.

“Maybe he was just being respectful, all he was was being respectful. Nothing ever happened,” he said. “I just flipped out on everyone. And all my mates were, ‘Are you mad, you just tweeted something.’ But he’s a nice guy. Even his own personal friends were calling me. I was like ‘No, don’t want to talk to you guys.’”

Anthony Joshua speaks after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in August of 2022. Getty Images

Khan has general regrets about his behavior at this time.

“I become too selfish. I started making a lot of mistakes,” he said. “I started turning nasty – becoming a bad person really. It was never me and I was never happy with myself doing all this stuff.”

Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal, in 2017. UK Press via Getty Images

This past April, Khan and his wife were robbed at gunpoint in London.