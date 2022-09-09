Why 70-homer club isn’t out of the question for Aaron Judge

Following a week in which Aaron Judge acted as a one-man wrecking crew against the Rays and Twins, bringing his season home run total to 55 by hitting one in four straight games, it looks as though the most compelling storyline of the season could end with some time left on the clock.

If he continues to hit at this pace, Judge will indeed set the American League home run record and pass Roger Maris’ 61, and he will do so with some ease. Going into Thursday’s game, Judge was only six back with 25 games left in the Yankees’ season (that’s now six back with 24 left — on pace for 65 — after he went 2-for-4 with a double in a 4-3 loss to the Twins).

That brings us to Mark McGwire, who in 1998 had 55 home runs with 25 games left in the Cardinals’ season.

Yes, 70 is on the table for Judge, who was only two home runs off the pace of Barry Bonds in 2001 (57 homers through 137 team games). Seventy-three likely is out of the question — Bonds hit at an otherworldly pace over the final stretch of that season. In addition to hitting 16 home runs, Bonds slashed .419/.616/1.122 and walked a hilarious 36 times in 112 plate appearances.

So let’s assume Judge will not be setting a clean, unquestioned home run record in 2022.

Becoming the third player in history to reach 70 home runs, though, would give Judge a compelling case for one of the best non-PED aided seasons at the plate in generations. And McGwire’s mark does seem reachable, if Judge continues on his current pace.

Barry Bonds finished his 2001 run to hitting 73 homers by hitting 16 of them over the last 25 games of that season. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Here’s McGwire’s last 25 games in 1998: 15 home runs, .329/.469/.902, 19 walks (one intentional).

And here’s Judge’s 25 games before Thursday: 10 home runs, .284/.453/.691, 23 walks (six intentional).

So Judge would need to step it up a bit, but that is not impossible. With rosters having expanded and more teams playing out the string, he’ll be facing worse pitching this month than he did for the rest of the season. Moreover, Judge holds the advantage of playing home games at Yankee Stadium, and has some advantageous road series coming up.

According to ESPN’s measure of MLB park factors, the Yankees’ four remaining road series each will be played in home run-friendly ballparks. Rogers Centre, Fenway Park, Globe Life Park and Miller Park rank fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively, in home run friendliness (Yankee Stadium, curiously, is 12th).

Statcast paints a slightly different picture, but of those four parks, Globe Life Park is the only one that ranks nearly outside the top half of the league in its home run effect. And by Statcast’s measure, Yankee Stadium is sixth, helping make up ground. (If we narrow it down to only right-handed hitters, not much changes.)

It is likely, though, that Judge draws more walks — and more intentional walks — than McGwire did, which could hurt his chances. Judge’s home run rate (9.4 percent) is nearly a full percentage point below McGwire’s that season (10.3 percent), which equates to about one fewer home run over the approximately 100 plate appearances Judge likely has left in his season.

Like Aaron Judge, Mark McGwire had 55 homers with 25 games left in the 1998 season, but went on to hit 15 more, a homer pace Judge has not matched. AFP via Getty Images

Park factors, though, can help make up for that. In 1999, the closest year for which we have data, Statcast rated Busch Stadium II as 15th in home run friendliness, about two percent below league average.

Yes, it would take quite a lot for Judge to get to 70. Fifteen home runs in just under a month is no small ask, and would be more than Judge has hit in a calendar month all year. Most likely, he ends up somewhere in the mid-60s.

But the chase could quickly turn from 61 to 70.

Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame case

In February 2020, The Post’s Joel Sherman took a detailed look at Jacob deGrom’s Cooperstown case. Since then, deGrom has pitched at a Hall of Fame level — he has a 1.64 ERA, 1.61 FIP, 250 ERA+ and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Every start has been an event, and on Wednesday, he set down 12 or more batters in a row for the sixth straight start. No one in 40 years had done so more than four times in a row, per Stats by STATS.

Jacob deGrom posted his sixth straight game in which he set down at least 12 batters in a row Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Getty Images

Curious for more context on that feat, The Post asked Elias Sports Bureau who had the most starts with a perfect game through four innings and where deGrom ranks on the list (have you noticed that seemingly every time deGrom pitches, he takes a no-hitter into the fifth?). Since 2000, the earliest for which Elias had the necessary data, Mark Buehrle and Madison Bumgarner share the lead with 11 of these starts. DeGrom is not far behind, with eight.

The problem for deGrom’s Hall of Fame case is that, since February 2020, he has pitched just 203 ⅓ innings, less than he pitched in all of 2019, when he won his second straight Cy Young Award. DeGrom was on his way to a third in 2021, but suffered an injury to his throwing arm that kept him out for more than a year. The only healthy season deGrom has had came in a 60-game 2020 season, in which he led the NL in strikeouts and had a 2.38 ERA.

As a result, the Hall of Fame case for deGrom is flimsier than it would otherwise be.

The poster child for Hall of Fame starting pitchers without longevity is Sandy Koufax, who was elected mostly off a stunning five-year run from 1962-66. There are a few key differences between him and deGrom, though.

Though Sandy Koufax’s career wasn’t long, his dominance during the peak of his career made him a Hall of Famer and an icon by which pitchers are still measured. Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Most important, Koufax pitched a minimum of 184 ⅓ innings in each of those seasons, surpassing 300 innings three times. He also led the NL in ERA each year and the majors in ERA three out of the five years. He led the majors in FIP all five years, led the majors in WHIP four out of five years, led the majors in strikeouts three out of five years and won three Cy Young Awards.

That was in an era with better pitching — it’s telling that Koufax’s ERA+ pegs him as 63 percent above league average over those five years while deGrom is 107 percent above league average over his past five seasons. But the volume of Koufax’s workload, plus his postseason success, winning two World Series MVPs and four rings (though he didn’t participate in the 1955 World Series), make this a futile comparison.

The most generous live-ball era Hall of Fame comparison for deGrom likely is Dizzy Dean, who was an All-Star just four times in a career that spanned 12 years. By two widely-used Hall of Fame metrics, WAR and JAWS, deGrom and Dean are comparable.

Dean finished his career with 46.1 Baseball Reference WAR and 44.1 WAR over his seven-year peak. In JAWS, which compares players to other Hall of Famers at his position by averaging the two aforementioned WAR numbers, Dean checks in at 45.1 — more than 15 points below the average for a starting pitcher (61.4). DeGrom currently has 43.8 career Baseball Reference WAR and 39.8 WAR over his seven-year peak for a 41.8 JAWS.

Dizzy Dean made only four All-Star Games in a career that spanned 12 years in the 1930s and ’40s, but was still elected to Cooperstown in 1953. Bettmann Archive

So, even by a relatively low Hall of Fame standard, deGrom isn’t quite there, and it’s more than possible that the combination of injuries and the pandemic-shortened season will conspire to keep him out of Cooperstown.

It’s not impossible to see him there eventually, though. DeGrom turned 34 in June, but doesn’t look to be slowing down. It presumably would take at least two or three more years of sustained dominance to put together a real case, but that seems within the bounds of possible given how deGrom has pitched this season coming off major injury.

What makes Week 1 a success for the Jets?

Spoiler: The Zach Wilson-less Jets are probably going to lose to the Ravens on Sunday. It might even be a bit of a slog in the second half.

Of course, this isn’t anything you don’t already know. The Jets’ measure of success this season, though, will not be trying to compete for a Super Bowl so much as proving they can eventually compete for a Super Bowl with Wilson and with Robert Saleh at the helm. Week 1, as much as any data point on a season-long graph, can give us some clues toward that answer.

Ahamd “Sauce” Gardner is part of a promising rookie class the Jets hope can lead them back into playoff contention soon. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Mainly, those will come in two forms: the very tangible one of how the young players perform and the intangible one of how polished the Jets look.

The Jets have made no secret of their excitement surrounding this year’s draft class, and Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, Breece Hall and Jeremy Ruckert will debut against Baltimore. That alone is enough of a reason to watch. Though two recent first-round picks in Wilson and Mekhi Becton will be missing, there will be young talent all over the field.

There is also the question of how ready the Jets look to be on the same field as a Ravens team that expects to be in the playoffs this season. Can their compete level be where it needs to be? Can they avoid bad mistakes — pre-snap penalties, coverage breakdowns, the sort of boneheaded errors that only the Jets seem to be able to come up with?

Perhaps they can even compete for a win. The spread, after all, is only seven points, and the Jets will be at home. Stranger things have happened.