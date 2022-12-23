Who will take home end of season awards?

Commercial content 21+.



With just three weeks left in this NFL season, the majority of awards have a clear front-runner — some narrow, some overwhelming. Still, with how much chaos we’ve already seen this year, there’s plenty of time for things to change or for voters to talk themselves into a candidate that makes the right impression over the final few weeks.

With that in mind, here are a few plus-money wagers worth making in the NFL awards market at BetMGM ahead of Week 16:



Jalen Hurts to win MVP (+325, BetMGM)

This feels like quite the overreaction to one or two missed games, if that, for a player who entered the week as the prohibitive favorite to win the league’s top award.

Are we really writing off Hurts that easily? He made a resounding case through the first 15 weeks of the season, guiding the Eagles to a near-perfect record while ranking fourth in total touchdowns (35). He sits in the top 10 in passing yards (3,472) and top 20 in rushing yards (747), and his five interceptions are the third-fewest of any qualified starter.

If the Eagles lose this week in Hurts’ absence, I’m not even sure that doesn’t help his case as the most valuable player. And if they win? It makes it all the more likely that Hurts ends up as the best player on the best team, all while posting video-game numbers along the way. Sign me up for that at plus-money every day of the week.

Kyle Shanahan to win Coach of the Year (14/1, BetMGM)

This feels like Nick Sirianni’s award to lose, and it probably is. But it also feels as if we aren’t paying enough attention to the job Shanahan has done this year in the face of comically ridiculous adversity.

San Francisco’s coach spent the entire offseason rebuilding this team in Trey Lance’s image, only to lose the sophomore passer five quarters into the season. Then, just when everything was clicking under Jimmy Garoppolo, the longtime starter broke his foot, forcing Brock Purdy — the last pick of this year’s NFL draft — to take the reins as a rookie passer.

Nevertheless, the 49ers have cruised to another 10-win season and have already clinched their first NFC West title in three years with three weeks left to play. Shanahan has long been considered one of the best coaches in the NFL, and this feels like the perfect season to recognize him as such.

Brock Purdy to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (12/1, BetMGM)

Admittedly, this one is probably the biggest stretch of the three, but bookmakers clearly don’t see it as out of the realm of possibility after aggressively adjusting Purdy’s odds in recent weeks.

The Niners quarterback was off the board just a few weeks ago, but he’s been sensational in three extended appearances — tossing six touchdowns to just one interception to extend San Francisco’s win streak to seven games. He’s got three more games to pad his stats, too, against three of the worst pass defenses in the league.

Realistically, Purdy’s chances of winning this award with just six games under his belt are tenuous, at best. Still, voters love quarterbacks, and Purdy is the only one worth a sniff in this year’s wide-open Offensive Rookie of the Year market. If the top rookie wideouts falter down the stretch — the Jets’ Garrett Wilson is the odds-on favorite at -225 — and Purdy keeps doing his best Tom Brady impression, this could get spicy.