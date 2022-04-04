Who will start for Mets on Opening Day? Answer will be telling

Opening Day is traditionally a day of statements, when teams unveil new stars and lineups and expectations, using a one-game sample to set the blueprint for the full 162.

From all indications thus far, the Mets’ statement – on the heels of a loud offseason that culminated with landing Max Scherzer on the richest deal, per season, in MLB history – is a somewhat surprising one: It’s one game, and no statement must be made.

Jacob deGrom, the scheduled starter, will not take the mound after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right scapula. It is possible Scherzer takes his place, though a hamstring “hiccup,” as Scherzer termed it, has put his availability in question. Scherzer will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and how he fares then will determine whether he is the pick.

