Who will lose the most from MLB’s failure to make a deal?

Rob Manfred said that a shrunken regular season would qualify as a “disastrous” result of MLB’s talks with the Players Association.

On this, the baseball commissioner can be trusted. What a disaster.

After an encouraging, marathon session of bargaining Monday, Major League Baseball and the players union could not strike a deal Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla., prompting Manfred to announce the cancellation — and not postponement — of the first two series of the season. Barring something unforeseen, there will not be a regular Opening Day or a regular 162-game campaign for the second time in three seasons.

