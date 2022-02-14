Who will be 76ers guard James Harden’s injury replacement?

When the 2022 NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday, Feb. 20, 76ers guard James Harden will not be in action.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Sixers announced that their newly-acquired guard will miss the team’s next two games and will not play in the NBA All-Star Game as he rehabilitates a left hamstring injury.

The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 14, 2022

Harden, who earned the 10th All-Star selection of his career this year, was acquired by the 76ers at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. In 44 games with the Nets this season, Harden posted averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

In a now-viral moment, Harden was the final selection in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft as Nets forward Kevin Durant declined to select his former teammate.

With Harden unable to play, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver must now appoint a replacement to suit up for Team LeBron on Sunday. There are a few worthy candidates.

Who will be James Harden’s injury replacement at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

As Harden is one of 13 Eastern Conference All-Stars, history would indicate that his replacement will come from an Eastern Conference team. Harden’s replacement does not have to be at the guard position.

Here are the most likely candidates:

Jarrett Allen, C, Cavaliers

A member of the All-Star host Cavaliers, Allen is averaging 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 66.5 percent from the field.

With Cleveland hosting the All-Star Game and Allen anchoring the defense of one of the East’s top teams, he is a very likely candidate. It would be Allen’s first career All-Star selection.

Pascal Siakam, F, Raptors

Siakam, a one-time All-Star, is playing the best basketball of his career. Yes, even better than his All-Star season.

Through 42 games, Siakam is averaging 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for a Raptors team that has surged in the East standings as of late, earning him Player of the Week honors for games played from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

Jrue Holiday, G, Bucks

The defending champs already have two All-Stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but Holiday would be a worthy third.

Holiday, who earned the lone All-Star selection of his career in 2013, is still one of the league’s most elite two-way talents, averaging 18.0 points and 6.6 assists on .505/.402/.769 shooting splits while maintaining his All-Defensive-Team level play on the other end of the floor.

Jaylen Brown, G, Celtics

After earning his first career All-Star nod in 2021, Brown missed out on a selection this year.

Boston’s star guard has already turned in a 46-point game and a 50-point game this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.