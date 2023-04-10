Who to bet in Minnesota

The Twins lost Sunday, but they are off to a good start (6-3).

The White Sox are in Minnesota and Chicago’s Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.59) has been solid through two starts, allowing one run to both the Astros and Giants.

The Twins’ Kenta Maeda will work off an extra day’s rest after limiting the Marlins to one run, three hits over five frames in an undeserved tough loss.

Figure both Cease and Maeda to get through the opposing lineups twice before the Twins take over late.

Play $50 on the Twinkies.





Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda AP

A happy Easter, indeed. Aaron Judge hit a pair of homers, and the Yankees defeated the Orioles, 5-3.

Nestor Cortes with a not-so-nasty start, surrendering two runs over 5 ¹/₃ innings.

After no-hitting the Rangers for five innings in relief Baltimore’s Tyler Wells started and fell back to earth, allowing four runs.

Four straight wins have us at +143 cottontails.