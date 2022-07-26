Who takes first leg of Subway Series?

Commercial Content, 21+



The heat wave is over in New York, and the numbers are in. Twenty percent temporarily lost power. There were 43 shooting victims and more than a dozen shark sightings. But if your power stayed on, you didn’t get shot and you stayed out of the water, you still didn’t watch Jonas Vingegaard win the Tour de France.

Tour de Stitches makes a stop at Citi Field, where New York plays New York. The Yanks’ Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) has been hit and scored on: 19 runs over his last 41 innings, to be precise. Monty has made 10 road starts, winning once.

Jordan Montgomery USA TODAY Sports

The Mets Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55) won for us at Wrigley and has allowed one run over his last 13 innings. Walker has made six starts at home, has yet to lose and hasn’t lost at all since June 7. Play 10 units on the Mets.



Phantastic! Down 4-3 in the eighth inning, the Phillies needed a hit, stat, and Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer. Phils 6, Bravos 4. Winner. Up +1,905 larrybowas.