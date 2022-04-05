Who should the Nets want in the NBA’s play-in tournament?

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The NBA took a full night off Monday on the occasion of the NCAA championship game, providing one final respite ahead of a frantic final sprint in the schedule for teams with unresolved postseason positioning.

The Nets will finish the regular season with four games in six days — beginning Tuesday night against the league-worst Rockets at Barclays Center — to determine their place in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Kevin Durant stated that it doesn’t matter to him and the Nets which slot they end up occupying or who they will play, but obviously there is a vast distinction between needing to win one or two games just to earn the No. 8 seed in the East.