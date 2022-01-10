Who should be the next Giants GM? Here are 11 candidates

The Giants are officially in the market for a new general manager after parting ways with Dave Gettleman. Here is a list of potential candidates to fill the most important football position in the organization:

Kevin Abrams, Giants vice president of football operations/assistant general manager

Having completed his 23rd year with the Giants, Abrams has grown into much more than a salary cap analyst. He has added player evaluation to his resume and is considered to be an excellent communicator with a calm demeanor. He is not a scout at heart, though, and that could hurt his chances. He was hired by Ernie Accorsi and also worked for Jerry Reese and Gettleman. This could all work against him if ownership feels pressure to hire from outside the organization.

Kyle O’Brien, Giants senior personnel executive/college scouting

This is a real wild-card scenario. O’Brien was hired by the Giants this season and filled a newly-created position. He has two decades of NFL scouting experience with the Patriots, Chiefs, Jaguars the Lions. He was in Detroit five years before being hired by the Giants. He was with Belichick in New England from 2002-2011, leaving a year before Joe Judge arrived. A Long Islander (Garden City native) and Harvard graduate, he is the son of Dr. Stephen O’Brien, the Giants’ associate team physician from 1993-2000.

Kevin Abrams is a top contender for the general manager vacancy. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Brandon Hunt, Steelers pro scouting director

The Giants and Steelers have always had a close relationship — team founders Tim Mara and Art Rooney were good friends — and the Giants, looking for their third general manager in five years, are envious of the stable environment in Pittsburgh. Hunt has scouting experience in pro personnel and also in the college game and gets credit for the Steelers’ constantly having talent, especially on defense. He could be in line for a promotion in Pittsburgh if GM Kevin Colbert retires.

Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel

Raid the rival Cowboys? Sure, why not? He will be hard to get, though. McClay has rebuffed offers to leave Dallas and he is well-positioned and well-paid by team owner Jerry Jones. A former defensive back at Rice, McClay played and coached in the Arena League, has been with the Cowboys since 2009 and his acumen for finding players is well-respected.

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel

Put this one in the “Find someone to work well with Joe Judge’’ category. Ossenfort and Judge were together with the Patriots for eight years and have a strong relationship. Ossenfort went to the Titans in 2020 and last year nearly landed the Panthers GM job. He has extensive experience in college and pro scouting.

Dave Ziegler, Patriots director of player personnel

Another hire Judge would likely be a fan of. Ziegler and Judge worked together for seven years in New England. Ziegler, a college teammate at John Carroll of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, was entrusted by Belichick to rework the Patriots’ roster under the direction of GM Nick Caserio. To earn some extra money years ago, Ziegler was an extra on “The Sopranos,‘’ which should instantly make him a candidate to work in New Jersey.

Omar Khan, Steelers vice president of football and business administration

Another guy from the Steelers’ front office? Yup. Since arriving in Pittsburgh in 2001, Khan has played a key role in the drafting of several Pro Bowl players and nearly got the Texans GM job last year. His extensive scouting background could entice the Giants, who prefer that experience for their top front office executive.

Joe Schoen, Bills assistant general manager

He interviewed for the GM openings last year with the Panthers and Falcons. Are you familiar with what has been put together in Buffalo? Schoen is a large part of that success and is well-steeped in NFL and college evaluation. He is a GM-in-waiting for someone out there.

Eliot Wolf, Patriots scouting consultant

If he’s anything like his father, longtime Packers executive Ron Wolf, this guy will make it big somewhere. Eliot Wolf worked for the Packers and the Browns and when things went sour in Cleveland, Belichick brought him to New England, where he installed fresh ideas to college scouting. Is he a leading man for an organization? It only takes one team to think so.

Scott Pioli (left) before a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2012, when he served as general manager. AP

Scott Pioli, experienced NFL executive

You will not find a more decorated candidate, with numerous Executive of the Year awards in an NFL career that started in 1992. He was with Belichick in Cleveland and again in New England but he was with the Patriots before Judge got there. Most recently, he was the assistant general manager of the Falcons but the past few years has been an analyst on NFL Network. He has a Master’s degree from Syracuse’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, so he knows his way around a press conference.

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager

No list of general manager candidates can be considered legitimate unless Dodds is on it. He helped build the Seahawks into Super Bowl champions, as his scouting led to the drafting of Russell Wilson and the formation of the Legion of Boom defensive backfield. In Indianapolis, he works closely with GM Chris Ballard, loading the Colts roster with talent. Dodds met with the Lions last year but turned down an interview with the Browns and is said to be close with Jets coach Robert Saleh.