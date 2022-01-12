Who should be the Giants’ next coach and GM?

It’s a clean sweep for the Giants. Not only is general manager Dave Gettleman gone, but head coach Joe Judge was fired Tuesday after going 10-23 in two seasons.

So rather than forcing a coach on the new general manager, whomever is hired to overhaul the Giants’ roster will have the opportunity to bring in the head coach of their choosing.

Who would you like to see the Giants hire for their two big openings? Let us know below.