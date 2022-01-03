Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The final regular-season matchup of “Monday Night Football” is upon us, and to nobody’s surprise, it’s a divisional clash. Two teams from the AFC North are going to battle in a game that will serve as a virtual elimination game in the AFC playoff race.

The Browns are traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Both teams have seven wins and the loser of this game will have to start planning for next season. Each has struggled with injuries that have impacted their performance, and quarterback play has been an issue as well.

Ben Roethlisberger has been a nightmare for the Steelers. He has continued to decline and has shown little to no zip on his passes while operating as a statuesque pocket passer. Baker Mayfield hasn’t been all that much better, as he is coming off a four-interception game and has struggled which dealing with a laundry list of injuries.

As a result, you can expect this game to be a defensive battle. And the team that makes fewer mistakes will almost certainly win. This game is as much a toss-up as any recent “MNF” game, so it should at least be entertaining even if it is an ugly offensive display.

Here is everything to know about ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game for Week 17, including the kickoff time and more.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Browns at Steelers

: Browns at Steelers Location: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Steelers (7-7-1) are hosting the Browns (7-8) in what will effectively amount to an elimination game in the AFC North and AFC Wild Card battles. Both Pittsburgh and Cleveland need to win and get help to make the playoffs, so the loser will have an eye on 2022 after this contest.

Pittsburgh is coming off a brutal loss against the Chiefs during which they were crushed. The Chiefs won 36-10 and the Steelers’ punchless offense failed to score a first-half touchdown for the fifth consecutive game.

Will the Steelers be better against the Browns? They beat Cleveland 15-10 earlier in the season, so if their defense shows up, they will have a chance to do that. However, Pittsburgh’s offense is playing badly enough that it is tough to trust them in this spot.

As for the Browns, they are coming off back-to-back two-point losses to the Raiders and Packers. They needed to stop a Raiders field goal late in Week 15 but weren’t able to do so. In Week 16, they needed a field goal of their own, but Baker Mayfield threw his fourth interception of the game on Cleveland’s final drive to seal a defeat.

The Browns will need to run the ball and Mayfield will need to avoid mistakes if they want a chance to win this battle. The Browns are getting healthier after being decimated by COVID ahead of Week 15, so perhaps that will benefit them and allow them to stay in the playoff race for at least one more week.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Jan. 3

: Monday, Jan. 3 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

“Monday Night Football” will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday night game in 2021 is scheduled to start at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN | ESPN App | fuboTV

“Monday Night Football” will be broadcast on ESPN in Week 17. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) will comprise the broadcast team.

Streamers will be able to watch this contest by using fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the game on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” is aired on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This will be the easiest way for viewers with cable or satellite to view the game.

Cord-cutters also have plenty of options with which they can stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes – – NFL App No Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – fuboTV No No $60/month Yes DirecTV Stream No No $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

Cleveland Browns schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 3 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 17 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 7 Oct. 21 vs. Broncos 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 8 Oct. 31 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 7 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 14 at Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 Nov. 21 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 28 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 5 BYE —————— —— 14 Dec. 12 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 15 Dec. TBD vs. Raiders TBD TBD 16 Dec. 25 at Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 17 Jan. 3 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 18 Jan. 9 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 3 at Packers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 17 vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 7 Oct. 24 BYE ————— —— 8 Oct. 31 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 8 vs. Bears 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 10 Nov. 14 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 21 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 12 Nov. 28 at Benga 1 p.m. ET CBS 13 Dec. 5 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 9 at Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 15 Dec. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 16 Dec. 26 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 vs. Browns 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 18 Jan. 9 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS

Monday Night Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” games in 2021 even though there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has extended to 17 games over 18 weeks. There will be no “Monday Night Football” during Week 18; all games will be played on Sunday.