Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16 game

The streak of divisional matchups will come to an end on “Monday Night Football” in Week 16. Instead, viewers will be treated to an interconference clash that could prove to be an intriguing game.

The Dolphins are traveling New Orleans to face the Saints in the penultimate regular-season episode of “MNF.” While both teams have had their share of struggles this year, they are in the thick of the AFC and NFC playoff races and sport a couple of very strong defenses.

The Saints beat the Buccaneers last week without Sean Payton coaching, as Dennis Allen did a nice job in his stead. Still, getting Payton back will be a boost for the Saints and will set up a great coaching battle between him and Brian Flores in this contest.

These two teams are built similarly on defense, but they are polar opposites on offense. The Saints have a strong offensive line and lack pass-catching weapons, so they want to run the ball. The Dolphins have a below-average offensive line but have a lot of good pass catchers and a top-five pick at quarterback. They’ll want to throw, more often than not. It will be interesting to see which defense can take control of this game as a result.

Here is everything to know about ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game for Week 16, including the kickoff time and more.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Dolphins at Saints

: Dolphins at Saints Location: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The Saints (7-7) are hosting the Dolphins (7-7) on “Monday Night Football” in Week 16. This matchup of .500 teams won’t necessarily serve as an elimination game in either playoff race, but it will have a major impact on the Wild Card races in the AFC and NFC.

The Dolphins began the season with a 1-7 record before rattling off six consecutive wins and returning to the playoff conversation. Brian Flores’ defense has been stellar during that run and is allowing just 13.2 points per game while the offense has been solid.

Tua Tagovailoa has played in the last five games (four starts) and has thrown for seven touchdowns and just three interceptions in that span. He continues to help the Dolphins win games — he is 11-7 in his career as a starter — and is establishing a rapport with Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ back-by-committee plan is working well, so this well-balanced team could pose a threat to the Saints.

New Orleans is coming off one of the biggest upset wins in the NFL this season in their 9-0 win over the Bucs in Week 15. They shut out Tom Brady for the first time since 2006, as their defense played an elite game, as they have at times this season.

The Saints’ offense is a bit of a work in progress, as Taysom Hill is starting and has struggled with accuracy this season. They will probably rely on their defense to beat the Dolphins, but if their top two offensive tackles return, perhaps Hill, Alvin Kamara and the Saints’ running game can get going a bit more than it did against the Buccaneers last week.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Dec. 27

: Monday, Dec. 27 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

“Monday Night Football” will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday night game in 2021 is scheduled to start at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN | ESPN App | fuboTV

“Monday Night Football” will be broadcast on ESPN in Week 16. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) will comprise the broadcast team.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” is aired on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This will be the easiest way for viewers with cable or satellite to view the game.

Cord-cutters also have plenty of options with which they can stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Monday Night Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” games in 2021 even though there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has extended to 17 games over 18 weeks. There will be no “Monday Night Football” during Week 18; all games will be played on Sunday.