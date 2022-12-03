Who Mets can now target after Jacob deGrom split

The Mets’ offer to Jacob deGrom of three years and around $120 million was no match for the Rangers, who gave the 34-year-old a five-year deal worth a guaranteed $185 million, as well as a sixth-year option. So where does that leave the Mets with the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego? Here’s a look at where the Mets can turn to complete their rotation, which right now consists of Max Scherzer and not much else:

Justin Verlander: The other top right-hander on the free-agent market this offseason, Verlander had a comeback season for the ages after returning from Tommy John surgery. He led the majors with a 1.75 ERA. Verlander, who will turn 40 in February, is also a target of the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros, so the competition will be fierce. He is likely to get $40 million per year over two or three years.

Carlos Rodon: The 6-foot-3, 245-pound lefty has been excellent the last two seasons after also returning from Tommy John surgery. He pitched to a 2.67 ERA in 2021 and 2022. Rodon was outstanding last season after signing with the Giants following seven years with the White Sox. Prior to those two seasons, though, the third-overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft had been mostly a disappointment. He is expected to get a contract for at least five years and $130 million. He rejected the Giants’ qualifying offer, so if the Mets sign him, it also would cost them a pair of draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money.

Kodai Senga: The Japanese right-hander will turn 30 next month and comes without a posting fee. He has a lot of interest, but won’t come at as steep a price as Verlander or Rodon, which could allow the Mets to also bring back Chris Bassitt.

Jameson Taillon: Taillon has been solid for the Yankees the last two seasons after dealing with injuries for much of his career. The 31-year-old doesn’t figure to be in the Yankees’ plans, and now that he’s healthy, he could be a solid mid-rotation addition.