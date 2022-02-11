Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year?

Last year, it was clear that Peyton Manning would be among those enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The all-time great quarterback’s status was never in doubt, and he was voted in during his first year on the ballot.

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of fame ballot doesn’t have a shoo-in of Manning’s caliber among its ranks. It may not even have candidates like Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson, who were enshrined in the Hall of Fame as part of last year’s ceremony.

Still, there are plenty of talented players that will — and should — be inducted. There just aren’t as many clear cut-and-dry cases among the 15 finalists for 2022.

IYER: The 7 worst narratives for Super Bowl 56

There are three first-time nominees among the final 15 this year. Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester are all hoping to make it to Canton during their first years on the ballot. All have a good case, but Hester’s will be one to watch closely, as no return specialist has ever made the Hall of Fame on those merits alone.

Nine of the nominees on the 2022 ballot were also on the 2021 ballot. They just weren’t among the candidates that got into the Hall of Fame. Of last year’s final 15, only Clay Matthews Jr. failed to both be enshrined in Canton and wasn’t a finalist again in 2022.

MORE: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, finalists for 2021

Which players are next to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Sporting News is tracking the institution’s induction announcement. Below is a full list of the honorees:

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees 2022

Modern-era players (in order of announcement)

LeRoy Butler, S, 1990-2001

Bryant Young, DL, 1994-2007

Sam Mills, LB, 1986-1997

Richard Seymour, DL, 2001-2012

Tony Boselli, OT, 1995-2002

Coaches

Dick Vermeil, Eagles (1976-82), Rams (1997-99) and Chiefs (2001-05)

Contributors (non-coach, non-player)

Art McNally, former director of officiating

Seniors (last played more than 25 years ago)

Cliff Branch, WR, 1972-86

SUPER BOWL: Rams vs. Bengals picks, predictions from SN experts

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Modern-era players