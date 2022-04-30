Who Jets could target on third day of NFL Draft 2022

Who Jets could target on third day of NFL Draft 2022

by

Here’s what to expect from the Jets on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Jets only have two picks on Saturday after making trades on Day 1 and 2 of the draft to move up.

The two picks are both early in the fourth round. The Jets still need help at linebacker, safety and on both lines.

Perrion Winfrey
USA TODAY Sports

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith are all potential targets.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.