Who is the Bengals’ backup quarterback? Cincinnati’s QB depth chart behind Joe Burrow

From “Jackpot Joey” to “Brandon Backup?” That’s a situation the Bengals would like to avoid.

In the unfortunate event that Joe Burrow won’t be able to finish a game during the 2022 NFL playoffs, then Cincinnati will turn to backup quarterback Brandon Allen (once again) in a pinch.

It won’t be the first time that Allen would get the call: In 2020, he started five games in place of an injured Burrow, who suffered an unfortunate knee injury that ended his season prematurely. In 2021, Allen started a game while Burrow nursed another knee injury to close out the season.

With the Bengals on the doorstep of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, here’s how their quarterback situation works out behind Joe Burrow:

Who is the Bengals’ backup quarterback?

Currently sitting as QB2 on the Bengals depth chart is Brandon Allen.

Allen was drafted by the Jaguars in 2016, but wouldn’t make the team out of camp. Instead, he sat behind both Blake Bortles and Chad Henne (coincidentally, who is the Chiefs’ QB2 this weekend), and would be waived the following year.

In 2017, Allen was picked up by the Rams, lasting through the 2018 season before being being claimed by the Broncos in 2019. With the Broncos, Allen got his first taste of starting action, beating the Browns in 2019 in relief of an injured Joe Flacco.

Allen was signed by the Bengals in 2020, and would see extended action after Joe Burrow would injure his knee. He would sign a one-year extension with the Bengals in 2021.

And, no, there is no relation to Kyle, Keenan, Josh or Josh.

Bengals quarterback depth chart

QB1: Joe Burrow

No matter what you call him — Joe Shiesty, Joe Brrr, Joey Franchise — the hopes and dreams of Bengals fans rest gently on his shoulderpads. The second-yeear phenom has been all sorts of impressive and has, arguably, been the biggest reason for Cincinnati’s appearance in the 2022 AFC championship game.

Burrow cooked the Chiefs in their Week 17 matchup, throwing for 446 yards and four touchdowns on Kansas City’s defense.

QB2: Brandon Allen

Allen started in relief of an injured Burrow in Week 18 this season, going 15-of-29 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Browns.

Allen, the journeyman backup, has started nine games in his career, including starting five in place of an injured Joe Burrow in 2020.

In all, Allen has thrown for 1,589 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in his career.