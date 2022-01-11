Who is Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend? Meet Cameron Liss

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV and his Bulldogs teammates have plenty to celebrate following their national championship win over Alabama in January 2022.

The 23-year-old quarterback, a former walk-on who began the season as a backup, threw two touchdown passes within the final nine minutes of the game, helping Georgia claim its first championship title since 1980 by defeating Alabama 33-18.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV helped the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980 on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I wasn’t going to be the reason why we lost this game,” Stetson said. “It’s the thing that Coach [Kirby] Smart and the whole team has been preaching all year: resiliency, toughness, composure, connection. I knew that those guys beside me had my back, and I had their back, too.”

With a championship title now added to his trophy case, Bennett will probably enjoy some postgame celebrations with loved ones, which will likely include his family — he is the oldest of five — and girlfriend Cameron Liss, who was seen taking in the title game from the stands in Indianapolis.

A fellow Georgia native, it appears Liss and Bennett have been dating for a few years, according to social media posts. In February 2021, Bennett posted a birthday tribute to Liss on Instagram.

Stetson Bennett IV celebrated girlfriend Cameron Liss in February 2021 with a birthday tribute on Instagram. Instagram

“Happy birthday sweetheart! This past year has been a roller coaster for both of us and I thank God that we were by each other’s side through it all. Now let’s go grab some good food and celebrate,” he gushed at the time.

In a November 2019 interview with UGA Today, Liss spoke about how her lifelong love for the Bulldogs.

“I grew up in a family of Bulldogs. Both of my parents attended UGA during the Herschel Walker era, so my whole family has a deep passion for the Dawgs,” Liss said. “Additionally, there are several UGA alumni in my large extended family. I have also had the joy of attending UGA with two of my close cousins.”

Stetson Bennett IV shared a holiday photo with his favorite fan in early 2021. Instagram

Liss studied biology and psychology, as well as a minor in Spanish, in her pursuit of a career as a physician. She enjoyed her time volunteering at the local Mercy Health Center and traveled to Guatemala for a medical mission trip during spring break of her sophomore year.

“I had done mission trips in high school, and I wanted to continue this work in college. In Guatemala, I lived with a traditional host family and volunteered in a local free clinic. While communicating solely in Spanish, I triaged patients, helped organize the pharmacy, and shadowed a variety of physicians,” she told UGA Today in November 2019.

In the months leading up to the 2022 championship game, Bennett celebrated a Bulldogs victory in Georgia with Liss by his side.

Stetson Bennett IV poses beside Cameron Liss in November 2021. Instagram

“Undefeated at home✅ ,” the 5-foot-11 quarterback posted on Instagram in November 2021.

Much like Liss, Bennett also takes pride in giving back to the community as he co-founded the DGD Fund. Bennett’s cause is for The Boys and Girls Club of America, specifically.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV during the national championship game against Alabama on Jan. 10, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Growing up, my parents showed me what giving back to kids can do for their future,” he said on the DGD Fund’s website. “Using this platform that I have been blessed with, I want to help the next generation of children grow up in a place where the only deciding factor in the success of their life is the amount of work that they put in.”

Although it remains to be seen what his future holds, one thing is for sure, Bennett’s got a supportive team in his corner.