Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Meet the performer picked for Los Angeles

The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl 56 on Tuesday, featuring multi-Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton and six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhene Aiko, among others.

Guyton, who recently became the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, will sing the national anthem. Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful,” and acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in sign language.

Other performers include the gospel duo Mary Mary, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with the LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. Thomas Wilkins of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will conduct the song, while Grammy Award-winning artist/DJ Zedd will be the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

In honor of the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary year, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.

The NFL previously announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show, which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as the director.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 56 national anthem, including the full list of singers throughout the game’s history.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022?

On Feb. 1, the NFL announced that country artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl 56.

Guyton recently released her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name which was hailed by the Associated Press as “a powerful and personal debut” and Slate as a “scorching reclamation of a genre.”

With Remember Her Name, Guyton made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Guyton with Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This follows last year’s groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the awards ceremony. “Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was recently named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year.

What time does Super Bowl 56 start?

The 2022 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13. NBC owns broadcasting rights to the game.

What is the national anthem of the United States of America?

The United States of America’s national anthem is Francis Scott Key’s “Star-Spangled Banner,” written in 1814.

Past Super Bowl national anthem singers