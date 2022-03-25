Who is Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway’s wife Kim

Saint Peter’s University basketball coach Shaheen Holloway and his Jersey City team have become the Cinderella story of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
With the Peacocks readying to play to Purdue Boilermakers on Friday in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness, get to know one of Saint Peter’s biggest fans — coach Holloway’s wife, Kim.
She was in attendance last Saturday to see the No. 15 Saint Peter’s top seventh-seed Murray State, 70-60, in the East region’s second round.
CBS cameras captured Kim’s emotional reaction to her husband coaching the Peacocks to their first Sweet 16 appearance in the program history.
The proud wife was visibly emotional after the final buzzer while hugging the couple’s two sons, Xavier and Tyler, while sitting in the stands. Shaheen also has a daughter, Shatanik, from a previous relationship.
Kim is not on social media, and the family has a reputation for keeping their personal lives private. Although, their newfound fame during this year’s tournament might make it difficult to escape the spotlight.
When Saint Peter’s faces Purdue on Friday in Philadelphia, it’s likely Holloway’s biggest cheerleaders will be close by supporting him and his team.