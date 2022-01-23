Who is Patrick Mahomes’ brother? Meet Jackson Mahomes, the controversial TikTok star

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is attempting to reach his third consecutive Super Bowl this season. But Patrick isn’t the only Mahomes making headlines.

Patrick’s younger brother, 21-year-old Jackson, has become quite the celebrity himself, but not always for good reasons. What started out as a silly, sometimes funny TikTok career has turned into a sometimes controversial path for Jackson.

While Jackson still makes TikToks, the short videos tend to be embedded in stories in which Jackson made some sort of mistake.

The younger Mahomes has almost one million TikTok followers, with over 35 million likes.

Here’s how Jackson’s career got here.

How did Jackson Mahomes get famous?

Jackson reached popularity during the Chiefs’ 2020 Super Bowl run due to the number of TikToks he posted while at games. Often times, Jackson would stand on the sidelines and do viral TikTok dances before or after the game.

Jackson often pairs up with Mahomes’ fiance Brittany Matthews for his videos. The two stand on the sidelines during various games.

Controversial incidents

Jackson has become quite the controversial figure this season specifically. Here’s a timeline of some of those big moments where Mahomes made headlines.

September 2021 — Water bottle

After the Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Ravens in September, Ravens fans near Jackson were egging him on, saying they were sorry for his loss, etc. Jackson then poured water from a bottle on these fans — on video, of course.

Patrick later talked about the incident saying there was a lot of pieces missing from the story. The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, even tweeted about it, saying “Leave Jackson Mahomes alone.”

October 2021 — Dancing on Sean Taylor’s number

The Washington Football Team retired the late Sean Taylor’s No. 21 on the same day that the Chiefs played them. The All-Pro safety was shot and killed at age 24 in November 2007.

Jackson posted his routine TikTok dance that day, but it happened to be on Taylor’s number, which was painted on the sidelines. .

Jackson Mahomes really out here making a TikTok on top of Sean Taylor’s number the day it gets retired.. unbelievable, man. Have a little bit of respect. pic.twitter.com/s9HOvWEPlR — y-Justin #BillsMafia #BillsNeedADome (@IAmTheNizz) October 17, 2021

Jackson later issued an apology saying that the Mahomes crew was designated to stand in that area. Regardless of the reason, fans still did not appreciate the TikTok.

December 2021 — Kansas City restaurant incident

After Mahomes and some of his friends went to a local Kansas City restaurant called SoT, he posted a long rant to social media about how terrible the service was. He later deleted the post.

But SoT’s response went viral as they expressed that they would “survive his ego.” They later took down their original response, too.

