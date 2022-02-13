Who is Michael Buffer? Major events, net worth of boxing announcer

“Let’s get ready to rumble.”

Those words have become synonymous with boxing events, as has the voice and creator of that catchphrase, Michael Buffer.

Buffer has been a ring announcer since the 1980s. During that time, he has been ringside for a number of major sporting events like boxing matches, Stanley Cup playoff games, World Series games, Indy 500 races and many more.

But there’s been one event Buffer has said he’s always wanted to call: the Super Bowl.

“A Super Bowl would be great,” Buffer told Sports Illustrated.

Buffer announced the start of the Rams’ wild-card matchup against the Cardinals. He then kicked off the NFC Championship for Los Angeles against the 49ers. Could this year’s game be next?

“I think it’s all decided what’s going to happen right down to every split second,” Buffer told SI.

Michael Buffer’s major events

Buffer has primarily deployed his catchphrase and iconic voice at boxing matches. He began his announcing career in the early 1980s, and quickly became the announcer for Top Rank events. By the late 1980s, he was the primary announcer at casinos owned by Donald Trump.

Buffer has announced fights featuring some of the sport’s most prominent boxers, including Sugar Ray Leonard, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez. Buffer has been the ring announcer for DAZN fights since 2018, and has previously had deals with HBO and NBC Sports Network.

But Buffer has also announced the start of several major sporting events. He was an announcer for the 1999 Indianapolis 500, 2017 NBA Finals, 2017 United States Grand Prix, the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals and 2019 National League Championship Series, among others.

He has also made appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” “American Idol” and “Deal or No Deal.”

Michael Buffer net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Buffer has a net worth of $400 million. It says that he makes between $25,000 and $100,000 per fight, though occasionally he has made up to $1 million.

The majority of his career earnings have actually come from a trademark on his catchphrase. ABC News reported that his trademark has earned him more than $400 million in revenue by selling it to music, video games and merchandise.