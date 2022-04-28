Who is Kenny Pickett’s fiancée? Meet NJ native Amy Paternoster

Should Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, expect his fiancée, Amy Paternoster, to be cheering him on.

A Princeton University senior, Paternoster appeared to make her romance with Pickett social media official in April 2021, when the duo posted similar photos on their respective Instagram pages.

“Rumor has it,” the 6-foot-3 quarterback captioned his post with Paternoster at the time.

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett poses with fiancée Amy Paternoster Instagram/Kenny Pickett

Here’s what to know about Pickett’s biggest cheerleader.

Paternoster hails from New Jersey

Much like Pickett, Paternoster is also a New Jersey native Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Much like Pickett, Paternoster also grew up in the Garden State. She remained in New Jersey for college, attending Princeton University, where she is set to graduate in 2022.

Paternoster is also an athlete

Paternoster played soccer at Princeton University Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Throughout her time at Princeton University, Paternoster was a member of the women’s soccer team. Once her senior season came to an end in 2021, Paternoster posted a sweet sendoff on Instagram.

“Aaannddd that’s a wrap,” she began. “I owe this sport everything! Eternally grateful for all of the memories I’ve made along the way – for God, my parents, teammates, coaches, trainers and everyone who helped me find so much joy in doing what I love. Would not be who I am today if it weren’t for this game. See you again in some adult pickup league #retired.”

2022 has been life-changing for Paternoster and Pickett

Pickett and Paternoster announced their engagement in January 2022 Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Weeks after Pickett declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, the quarterback announced his engagement to Paternoster in January 2022.

“Got tired of calling you my girlfriend…here’s to a lifetime with the person I cherish more than anything in the world. You make me a better person and I could not imagine life without you. I love you more forever and always!!” Pickett gushed on Instagram at the time.

Paternoster later showed off her stunning ring on Instagram, calling Pickett her “soulmate.”

Paternoster was Pickett’s Combine cheerleader

Pickett and Paternoster in August 2021 Instagram/Amy Paternoster

When Pickett participated in the NFL Combine, which took place in March 2022, Paternoster showed her support on social media as the quarterback showcased his skills to coaches and personnel.

“Absolutely killing it!!” she posted on her Instagram Story at the time. “Lookin good too ;).”

Following the scouting event, Pickett’s small hand size became a topic of conversation around the league. He and Paternoster had some fun with the apparent controversy on social media.

Pickett readies to throw the ball during an October 2021 game between Pittsburgh and Miami Getty Images

Paternoster and Pickett joke around with the hand size controversy in March 2022 Instagram/Amy Paternoster

“Look at this funny tweet about your hands,” she quipped alongside a photo of herself holding a phone in Pickett’s direction. He then replied, “Always keeping me updated!”