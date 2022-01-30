Who is Jimmy Garoppolo’s girlfriend? A dating timeline for 49ers QB’s past relationships

Jimmy Garoppolo keeps pretty quiet about his private life, but that doesn’t stop fans from wondering who the 30-year-old 49ers quarterback may or may not be dating.

Garoppolo hasn’t tweeted anything since 2019, and he doesn’t post much on Instagram except for 49ers content and advertisements. This makes it even more difficult to find out who Garoppolo is dating.

But, if you’re curious, here is a timeline of Garoppolo’s known relationships since he’s been in the NFL, along with any current relationship status he might have.

Who is Jimmy Garoppolo’s girlfriend?

As of recent months, it appears that Garoppolo is single. He’s always been pretty private with his personal life, though, so his relationship status is not confirmed.

There are only two known potential relationships Garoppolo has had since he’s been a professional quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo dating timeline

2017-2018: Alexandra King

It is unknown exactly when Garoppolo and King began dating and when they broke up, although it is believed they began dating when Garoppolo was on the Patriots in 2017, and then they broke up sometime in late 2018.

King is an Instagram model who became more well-known when she started dating Garoppolo. King posted an image of the couple on Valentine’s Day in 2018. There were paparazzi shots taken of the couple on vacation, too. However, Garoppolo never publicly commented on their relationship.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spent the day with his girlfriend Alexandra King over the weekend! Check out the pics of the hot young couple: https://t.co/97TDdLKLS7 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 1, 2018

It appears King has deleted her Instagram and her old posts with Garoppolo.

2020: Kiara Mia

Garoppolo was seen getting dinner with adult film star Kiara Mia in 2020. They appeared to vacation together, but they never made their relationship official on social media or anything.

Following Garoppolo’s public date with Mia, King deleted all her photos on Instagram with her ex-boyfriend.

The biggest surprise of their relationship, though, is that Mia is nearly 15 years older than Garoppolo. Mia currently has 54,500 followers on Instagram.