Who is Jenna Brandt? Meet Brock Purdy’s girlfriend

When Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a blowout win over the Buccaneers in December 2022, in what was the rookie’s first career start, the San Francisco quarterback had the support of his biggest fan.

Jenna Brandt, who played volleyball at Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa, cheered for boyfriend Purdy as San Francisco defeated Tampa Bay, 35-7, at Levi’s Stadium.

With Purdy looking to help the 49ers’ in their 2022 playoff push, get to know the quarterback’s favorite cheerleader.

Showing love to her ‘boy’

Jenna Brandt appeared to go public with her relationship with Brock Purdy in November 2022.

The couple was seen getting cozy aboard a quad.



Brandt appeared to make her romance with the 22-year-old Purdy Instagram official in November 2022, when she posted a series of photos on social media. Purdy and Brandt were at Iowa State together from 2018-’20 before Brandt transferred to Northern Iowa.

Captioning the post, “My roots and my boy,” Brandt and Purdy can be seen getting cozy in a field. Purdy responded to Brandt’s post, “My girl!”

Searching for adventure

Jenna Brandt posted a photo from Yellowstone National Park in June 2022. Instagram/Jenna Brandt

Brandt, who boasts more than 2,500 followers on Instagram, frequently posts pictures of her travels. Whether she’s hitting the slopes in Colorado or hiking through Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Brandt typically gives her audience special peeks.

Serving it up on the court

Jenna Brandt Screengrab

Brandt began her collegiate volleyball career in 2018 at Iowa State, where she played for three seasons. In January 2021, however, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa.

Brandt remarked in January 2022 that it was “a dream come true” to wear a UNI jersey.

“I cannot thank UNI enough for this life changing experience,” she posted on Instagram. “thank you to every single person who has crossed my path through this journey that took turns, but each step was for a reason.”

Cheering on QB1

When Purdy took the field for the 49ers’ Week 14 matchup versus the Buccaneers, the quarterback — who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — was showered with love from his family and fans alike.

Once the game wrapped, Purdy found his family in the stands, where Brandt was also spotted as well.

Earlier in the day, Brandt appeared in an Instagram Story with Whittney Purdy. The twosome sported 49ers threads as they readied for kickoff.

Whittney Purdy (left) with Jenna Brandt ahead of the 49ers-Buccaneers game in December 2022. Instagram/Whittney Purdy

Purdy completed 16 of 21 attempts for 185 yards against Tom Brady in the Dec. 11, 2022, outing, in which he also logged two passing touchdowns. The two quarterbacks later engaged in a postgame exchange.

“It was surreal just standing there like, man, that’s Tom Brady talking to guys and dapping guys up. For him to have respect for what I did, it was pretty cool. I’m not going to lie,” Purdy said at the time.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Dec. 11, 2022.

Brock Purdy greets Tom Brady following the 49ers’ win over the Buccaneers on Dec. 11, 2022.



“Being a little kid, watching that guy kill it throughout all these years in Super Bowls, to be able to give him a high five at the end was pretty cool.”

Purdy replaced injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season.