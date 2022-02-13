Who is Erin Jackson? Meet the Olympian who broke the USA’s gold medal drought in speed skating

After nearly missing out on the 2022 Olympics, Erin Jackson made history during the speed skating event in Beijing.

With her gold in the 500 meters on Sunday, Jackson became the first Black woman to earn a speed skating medal. She is also the first American woman to win the event since Bonnie Blair won her third consecutive gold medal in 1994.

ERIN JACKSON WINS IT! Relive her brilliant speed skating performance to win GOLD for @TeamUSA. 🥇 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/S1hY76c9ii — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

The competition was Jackson’s second Olympic race since she became the first Black woman to represent the U.S. in speed skating in Pyeongchang. Though she didn’t start practicing the sport in 2017, she finished 24th at the 2018 Olympics. She competed in several roller derby championships during her collegiate career at the University of Florida.

The story of @ErinJackson480 is incredible ❤️ 2016 ➡️ first steps on ice

2022 ➡️ Olympic 🥇#WinterOlympics | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/jecsp1v5gJ — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 13, 2022

Jackson’s journey to Beijing was complicated. She lost her balance and almost suffered a fall during the Olympic qualifiers in January, which caused her to finish third. The top two finishers earned spots at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The officials wouldn’t give Jackson a re-skate in the qualifiers, which meant that the four-time winner on the world circuit would miss the Olympics. However, after having a conversation with Jackson after the competition, winner Brittany Bowe told Jackson she would give up her spot in the 500m so her teammate could compete at the 2022 Olympics.

“If it comes down to it, you can have my spot,” Bowe told Jackson following the qualifying race. “You’re going to the Olympics if I have anything to do with it.”

The pair, who are both from Ocala, Florida, have formed a friendship throughout years of competition. Bowe had already qualified in the 1,000m speed skating qualifiers, and decided to formally relinquish her spot in the 500m event. When the results were revealed that Jackson would be going to the Olympics, she couldn’t help getting emotional.

“That was the second time I got super emotional,” Jackson said, “but at least this time it was over the phone so no one could see it. It’s hard to imagine someone giving up an Olympic spot for you, but Brittany’s amazing and selfless and has such a team-centric attitude.”

Bowe got the chance to compete in the 500m after all, since the United States was granted an extra spot in the event. Bowe finished 16th, with U.S. teammate Kimi Goetz placing 18th among 30 competitors.

