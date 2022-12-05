Who is Brock Purdy? Meet rookie QB tasked with saving 49ers’

Mr. Irrelevant is about to be front-and-center.

After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a potentially season-ending broken foot in the first quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday, he was succeeded by rookie Brock Purdy.

In relief of Jimmy G, Purdy completed 25 of his 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the 49ers staved off the Dolphins, 33-17. Purdy also saw time earlier this season in mop-up duty of a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 23.

Purdy was the last pick in this year’s NFL Draft, going 262nd to San Francisco in the seventh round. When the Niners play Tom Brady’s Buccaneers next Sunday, Purdy will be the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to ever start a game at QB.

“I think it’s cool,” Purdy told reporters after Sunday’s game. “He’s been playing football longer than I’ve been alive, so to have a first start against, you know, the GOAT, it’s gonna be pretty cool.”

Purdy played in college at Iowa State, taking over as starter for the Cyclones in the fifth game of his true freshman year in 2018. By the time he finished senior year, he’d started 47 straight games.

Rookie Brock Purdy is the starting QB for the Niners after Jimmy Garoppolo went down. Getty Images

Brock Purdy started 47 games over four years at Iowa State. Getty Images

As a senior, Purdy was first team All-Big 12. He completed 71.7 percent of his passes — tops in the conference, and fifth-best in the country — and also led the Big 12 in passing yards per game with 245.2.

According to his Iowa State bio, the Cyclones went 30-17 in games started by Purdy — including 24-11 in the Big 12, and 16-1 at home in conference play.

The Niners also signed veteran journeyman Josh Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad, and the football world is waiting to see if they put a waiver claim on Baker Mayfield, who was released by the Panthers on Monday.