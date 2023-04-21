Who is Annie Agar, TikTok star turned NFL personality?

Annie Agar has carved a lane of her own with her comedic chops on social media, spoofing NFL meetings and other significant sports moments.

In April 2023, the Bally Sports reporter landed on people’s radar when she savagely shut down Dolphins Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill after he sent her a flirty message on Twitter.

Learn more about the 27-year-old Agar and how she’s taking NFL Twitter by storm.

Who is Annie Agar?

Annie Agar is an NFL and college football nationwide correspondent and host at Bally Sports in Chicago since May 2021.

Before that, Agar worked as a sports reporter at WOODTV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and previously served as the on-field host for the West Michigan Whitecaps baseball team.

Agar graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelor’s degree in pre-law and sports broadcasting in 2018.





Annie Agar attends the IndyCar Experience at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach on April 15, 2023 in Long Beach, California. Getty Images





What is Annie Agar’s social media?

Annie Agar — who has more than 618,000 followers on TikTok (annieagar5); over 425,000 Twitter followers (@AnnieAgar); and 193,000 Instagram followers (annieagar5) — first went viral in May 2020 with a TikTok video parody of a Zoom call between Big Ten college football programs, discussing how they could start their season.

Her social media bios all read: “I put teams in uncomfortable meetings.”

Although her parody videos now include mostly NFL content, Agar covers a number of sports and topics, including The Masters and March Madness.

Why did Tyreek Hill tweet at Annie Agar?

Agar’s exchange with Hill occurred when she posted a video of herself riding in a race car at the IndyCar Experience in Long Beach, Ca., and wrote: “This is how Tyreek Hill must feel isn’t it” — referring to Hill’s speed on the field, which earned him the nickname “Cheetah.”

“Annie if you want my number just say that,” Hill wrote in a quote-tweet, including Agar’s video — to which she replied: “Appreciate you man, saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number.”

Agar was referencing a now-viral video that showed Hill — a seven-time Pro Bowler — getting schooled by a youth athlete at a football camp.

Hill then responded to Agar’s message with a gif of actor Paul Rudd saying, “Hey, look at us…”

Does Annie Agar have beef with any pro athletes?

Agar has been open about how she rides a fine line with her videos, but the sports reporter is adamant that her content is based on sports facts and all in fun.

She previously mentioned that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reached out to her after she mentioned him and his mom, Lisa Wilson — who went viral at the 2021 NFL Draft — in one of her meeting videos.

“Zach Wilson reached out to me when he was back in BYU still,” Agar said during an appearance on NBC’s “Brother From Another.”

“I did a Heisman meeting and I said something about his mom had to log him on for the meeting, because he looks so young. He messaged me and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to lay into me, like I just insulted this guy,’ and he said it was hilarious. He didn’t follow me back, but he said it was funny.





Annie Agar in March 2023. Instagram/Annie Agar





“I think these players know, I respect the heck out of them. I could never do anything they do, so the next best thing — don’t mess up and I won’t make fun of you,” she said, laughing.

Eli Apple’s mom, Annie, took issue with Agar’s criticism of her son in Super Bowl 2022 after the Bengals cornerback gave up a key touchdown against the Rams.

“Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple,” Agar tweeted, adding a photo of herself at SoFi Stadium.





Annie Agar of Bally Sports speaks during an interview on day 1 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for SiriusXM





Annie Agar attends the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP on Jan. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for ESPN & CFP

Annie responded with a crass joke and added that “mainstream media stays on that bull–t.”

Is Annie Agar married?

Annie Agar is believed to be single.