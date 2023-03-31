Who is Anna Camden? Meet the 6-foot-3 star college athlete

Penn State women’s basketball senior Anna Camden is a player to watch in the transfer portal.

Camden — a 6-foot-3 forward for the Lady Lions — announced in March 2023 that she is entering the transfer portal and taking her talents elsewhere for her super senior year.

“Happy Valley will always be my home,” Camden wrote in a letter on Instagram, where she thanked Penn State.

“After graduating this spring, I will be taking my 5th year of eligibility elsewhere.”





Anna Camden drives to the basket while Michigan’s Greta Kampschroederdefends in the second round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 2, 2023. Getty Images





Anna Camden in September 2022. Instagram/Anna Camden

In a separate video, Camden said it was “one of the most painful and heartbreaking decisions” she’s ever had to make.

At the time, Camden also shared in a TikTok video that “life [was] kicking [her] butt,” while balancing the transfer portal, workouts, graduation, and social media — as well as her social life and mental health.

It’s unclear where she’s headed next.

“Who knows where I’ll be next year,” Camden said in another Instagram video from March 2023.





Anna Camden at the NIL Summit in June 2022. Instagram/Anna Camden





Anna Camden in March 2022. Instagram/Anna Camden

Camden, who served as captain of the Lady Lions, earned a number of awards in her final season: Academic All-Big Ten; College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team; and Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

In 28 games with seven starts, Camden averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

She totaled 32 boards, 18 assists, and 15 steals, shooting 37.3 percent from the field — and made 19 three-pointers and four free throws.

Amid pressures to retire, Camden explained in a TikTok video from March 2023 why she wants to keep playing.





Anna Camden on set at Penn State in March 2023. Instagram/Anna Camden





Anna Camden in November 2022. Instagram/Anna Camden

“…I’m aware that my state line, specifically this last season, was atrocious… I’ve had people try to convince me to either retire or stay at Penn State but I guess at the end of the day, I’m betting on myself for the last time I have a chance to,” she said.

Beyond her athletic prowess, the 22-year-old Camden is a skilled content creator.

She is currently majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports studies.

Camden is also a student sports news anchor at Penn State.





Anna Camden in January 2023. Instagram/Anna Camden

The Downingtown, Pa., native has over 75,000 Instagram followers and more than 257,000 followers on TikTok.

Camden is signed to Limitless NIL, a representation marketing agency for young athletes.

She currently hosts the podcast, “Courtside with Camden,” which is described as “real conversations about this rollercoaster that is life and everything that comes with it.”

Camden previously said she chose Penn State “because it checked off all my boxes: coaches I can trust, a big-time basketball program, an amazing College of Communications, close to home, and more.”

The student-athlete has two younger brothers and two older sisters — all of whom are current or former Division I student-athletes.