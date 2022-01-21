The Hamden Journal

Who can the Yankees rely on behind Gerrit Cole in 2022?

For all his issues with sticky substances and a late-season hamstring injury, Gerrit Cole was, by far, the Yankees’ top pitcher a year ago.

In 2022, with more time to adjust to MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances and a presumptive return to health, there’s no reason to think Cole won’t be among the best pitchers in the game.

But the Yankees are in a somewhat similar situation heading into this season — whenever it gets underway — as they were last offseason: trying to find depth at the top of the rotation behind their ace.

