Who are the biggest NFL TV free agents?

A $375 million contract for Tom Brady, $18 million apiece per year for Tony Romo and Troy Aikman and a mere $12.5 million for Cris Collinsworth.

Greg Olsen is going to get a crack at establishing himself this year with Fox having the Super Bowl and Brady in the on-deck circle. Though everything feels relatively set at the moment, there will invariably be more change, so who are the biggest potential NFL TV free agents?

Here is our first power rankings of future NFL TV analysts. We are not saying any of these guys will ever join a broadcast booth, but they will be sought after if they want to.

1. Mike Tomlin, Steelers coach