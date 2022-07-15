White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds, game pick today

White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds, game pick today

by

It’s a pivotal AL Central contest between the White Sox and Twins, and Sean Zerillo of The Action Network is here to share his best bet for the contest (video above).

The Twins arrive at tonight’s game consensus favorites for both the first five innings and the full-game, but Zerillo’s model differs slightly in that pricing, leading him to target the first five innings.

Zerillo believes the White Sox should be slight favorites in the first half of the game as a result of their strength against left-handed pitching.


Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000

New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.


Caesars Sportsbook Logo Square

Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.


The WynnBet Logo

Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply


The BetRivers Logo

100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.


FanDuel Logo Square

$1000 No Sweat First Bet

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply


Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets

21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.


Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV

New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.


Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365

21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.


Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets

21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.


Get a $250 First Deposit Match

21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.


SuperBook Sports Logo

100% Deposit Match Up to $500

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

“[The White Sox] are about 30 percent better than league average against left-handed pitching,” Zerillo explains. “That is the best wRC+ in baseball against southpaw pitching.”

Even though the Twins offense excels against right-handed pitching — fourth league-wide in wRC+ — Zerillo trusts the White Sox offense just a touch more.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson runs to first base.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson runs to first base.
MLB Photos via Getty Images

Plus, Zerillo also believes the White Sox have the advantage in the starting pitcher matchup. Although both Michael Kopech and Drew Smeltzer are negative regression candidates, Kopech has still maintained an xERA below 4.00 this season.

On the flip-side, Smeltzer arrives with an xERA closer to 4.75.

Betting on Sports?

For all those reasons, Zerillo is recommending bettors to back the White Sox for the first five innings at +108 (BetMGM) and the White Sox Moneyline (+118).