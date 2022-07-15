White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds, game pick today

It’s a pivotal AL Central contest between the White Sox and Twins, and Sean Zerillo of The Action Network is here to share his best bet for the contest (video above).
The Twins arrive at tonight’s game consensus favorites for both the first five innings and the full-game, but Zerillo’s model differs slightly in that pricing, leading him to target the first five innings.
Zerillo believes the White Sox should be slight favorites in the first half of the game as a result of their strength against left-handed pitching.
“[The White Sox] are about 30 percent better than league average against left-handed pitching,” Zerillo explains. “That is the best wRC+ in baseball against southpaw pitching.”
Even though the Twins offense excels against right-handed pitching — fourth league-wide in wRC+ — Zerillo trusts the White Sox offense just a touch more.
Plus, Zerillo also believes the White Sox have the advantage in the starting pitcher matchup. Although both Michael Kopech and Drew Smeltzer are negative regression candidates, Kopech has still maintained an xERA below 4.00 this season.
On the flip-side, Smeltzer arrives with an xERA closer to 4.75.
For all those reasons, Zerillo is recommending bettors to back the White Sox for the first five innings at +108 (BetMGM) and the White Sox Moneyline (+118).