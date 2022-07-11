White Sox vs. Guardians odds, prediction, pick, probable pitchers

Commercial Content, 21+



Before the Guardians and White Sox begin a four-game series in Cleveland, Jules Posner of The Action Network is here to deliver his best bet for the opener (video above).

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the hill tonight, while the Guardians — losers of four of their last five — will counter with Cal Quantrill.

Despite their recent dip in form, Posner believes the Guardians are in a good spot tonight at home.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

White Sox vs. Guardians prediction

“Lance Lynn has lost about a mile to a mile-and-a-half per hour off of all his pitches,” Posner explains. “He’s just looked much more hittable…without that extra zip.”

Plus, in two road starts this season, Lynn has stranded 88 percent of base-runners. For Posner, he expects that number to regress back to the mean at some point as he believes that percentage is unsustainable as the sample size increases.

Lance Lynn Getty Images

On the flip-side, the Guardians arrive with an offense that should be able to take advantage of Lynn’s deficiencies. They’re both tough to strikeout and a high-contact team in all of Major League Baseball.

Further, just in the last two weeks, the Guardians have one of the worst league batting averages on balls in play. From Posner’s perspective, he believes they could see some positive regression on that metric soon.

Want to bet on the MLB?

For all those reasons, back the Guardians first-five innings moneyline (+100) on BetMGM and take their “atrocious” bullpen out of the equation.