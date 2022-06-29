White Sox vs. Angels odds, prediction, pick: Ohtani vs. Kopech

Commercial Content, 21+



A baseball treat on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound facing a tough Chicago White Sox lineup.

Opposite him will be another budding star in Michael Kopech. The matchup will be an important one to see where the 26-year-old is truly at.

His last two outings since suffering a knee injury on June 12 have been a little uneven. In Kopech’s last start against the Orioles, he walked four and gave up three runs while striking out only two.

Prior to that, he struggled against the Houston Astros. Could he be feeling the effects of the injury that forced him out of a start early and led to an MRI? Below, we dive into the details…

Shohei Ohtani MLB Photos via Getty Images



White Sox vs. Angels odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: CHW +1.5 (-140) vs. LAA -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: CHW (+150) vs. LAA (-185)

Total: Over 7.5 (-115) | Under 7.5 (-105)

White Sox vs. Angels probable pitchers

Michael Kopech (2-4, 2.59 ERA) vs. Shohei Ohtani (6-4, 2.90)

Michael Kopech Getty Images

White Sox vs. Angels prediction

Tuesday night’s game featured a whopping 15 runs and a rout by the White Sox. Backed by Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada returning from injury, the White Sox have all the talent in the world to compete for the division, at least.

However, between poor management and a roster that has been brutalized by injuries, their World Series hopes have been dwindling since April. Their World Series odds are currently +2500. They could’ve been had for nearly half that at the start of the season.

The Angels are fresh off of a wild brawl that has led to multiple suspensions, including their manager Phil Nevin getting a 10-game ban. They also lost key reliever Archie Bradley to a fractured elbow in that brawl.

For now, it is expected that everyone suspended, including Rasiel Iglesias, Ryan Tepera, and Andrew Wantz, will play tonight in Los Angeles. When they do sit, the Angels’ bullpen will be extremely depleted.

Want to bet on the MLB?

Had those relief pitchers been ineligible to play due to the suspension, a play on the White Sox moneyline +150 would be a no-brainer. There is no reason to bet that right now, though, as Kopech hasn’t looked like the same player since his leg on June 12.

We even saw the Orioles successfully bunt for hits multiple times during Kopech’s last outing, further showing that his mobility is hampered.

Instead, the over is the play for tonight’s game. This is the lowest total we have seen in this series and these lineups are electric. Remember, just because Ohtani is pitching doesn’t mean he will be out of the lineup.

White Sox vs. Angels pick

Over 7.5 (-115) — BetMGM