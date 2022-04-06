White Sox the class of AL Central

The Post’s Joel Sherman predicts the AL Central:

1. Chicago White Sox

O/U wins: 91.5

Key player: Luis Robert. Chicago averaged nearly five runs a game with injuries limiting Eloy Jimenez to 55 games and Robert 68. Robert is a five-tool talent. Fully healthy and performing on all cylinders, Robert can rise to a top MVP candidate.

Player who’ll need to step up: Michael Kopech. A key to the trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston, Kopech had Tommy John surgery and did not pitch in 2019, then opted out of the shortened 2020 season. He was utilized mainly as a reliever last year to rebuild his endurance, flashing his touted stuff. Can Kopech help replace Carlos Rodon, who left as a free agent for the Giants? He became even more vital when Lance Lynn needed knee surgery that will keep him out at least a month.

Name you’ll get to know: Yoelqui Cespedes. Yoenis’ younger brother also is a righty-hitting outfielder with power. Jimenez is in left, Robert in center, but there is a long-term opening in right. Can Cespedes begin to fill it at some point this year?

Biggest question mark: Can they handle a race? The White Sox pretty much ran unopposed in an AL Central in which no other team was even .500. The Tigers and Royals are beginning to graduate high-end talent to the majors. Carlos Correa is now a Twin. Is there a real challenger to Chicago in the AL Central?

How it’ll go down: The White Sox have the most talent in the division by far. What can take them down? Complacency? Being individually talented, but not playing together well?

2. Detroit Tigers

O/U wins: 77.5

Key player: Javier Baez. Baez is an emotional, human highlight film. The Tigers need his energy, but also stability. They invested $140 million for power and defense, but also for Baez to be a tentpole to announce they are readying to start winning again. Can Baez handle this role?

Player who’ll need to step up: Eduardo Rodriguez. The other big Tiger free-agent signing this offseason — five years at $77 million. He needs to be the veteran stabilizer to a young, talented rotation that includes Matt Manning, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.

Name you’ll get to know: Spencer Torkelson. The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Torkelson’s ceiling is obvious enough that Miguel Cabrera suggested he move from first base to DH so Torkelson can play first. Torkelson and center fielder Riley Greene project as long-term building blocks, however Greene fractured his right foot in camp and that kept him from making the Opening Day roster.

Biggest question mark: Are they ready? There is a growing level of talent. But also lots of uncertainty about depth, including in the bullpen.

How it’ll go down: There are some expectations to grow off of a competitive 77-win season. Getting over .500 and being at least on the outskirts of a playoff spot come September would be another step forward.

3. Kansas City Royals

O/U wins: 74.5

Key player: Bobby Witt Jr. He is earmarked as the Opening Day third baseman. He’s MLB.com’s top prospect. He can be a transformational player for the Royals — a righty power bat with speed.

Player who’ll need to step up: Brady Singer. The Royals brought in Zack Greinke, whom they took with the sixth-overall pick in 2002, to be a veteran stabilizer. But someone — and more than one is better — from among Singer, Kris Bubic and Carlos Hernandez needs to pitch toward the top of the rotation.

Name you’ll get to know: Nick Pratto. Carlos Santana is coming off a down season and is in the final year of his contract. Pratto is the first baseman of the future — is the future now? The same could be said of catcher MJ Melendez. He has the formidable Salvador Perez in front of him. But when Melendez is ready, perhaps this summer, Perez can take more DH at-bats. Mendez and Pratto — both lefty bats — combined for 77 homers in the minors last year.

Biggest question mark: Can the youngsters form a contending rotation — and when? Besides Singer, Bubic and Hernandez, the Royals had Jon Heasley, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch make their debuts last year. It didn’t go well.

How it’ll go down: There’s a lot of talent percolating toward the majors. They haven’t had a winning record since capturing the 2015 World Series title. That is a place to begin.

4. Minnesota Twins

O/U wins: 81.5

Key player: Carlos Correa. He is likely a superstar passing in the night. He signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract, but with outs after the first two seasons. Barring devastating injury or skill erosion, Correa almost certainly will use the escape hatch after this season to chase a longer deal and more money. But will he even be a Twin for the whole season? If they are not in the race come July does Minnesota spin him elsewhere? He should make both the Twins’ offense and defense better — is that enough for one of the most disappointing teams of 2021 to rise up from last place?

Player who’ll need to step up: Sonny Gray. He is the most established starter in a questionable rotation that has Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy trying to prove they still have something left and Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan attempting to establish themselves. Like Correa, Gray becomes a July trade chip if the Twins do not contend.

Name you’ll get to know: Royce Lewis. He was the top pick in the 2017 draft, but hasn’t played the past two years due to the pandemic and blowing out a knee. For 2022, shortstop is blocked by Correa. But whether Lewis can re-establish himself as a high-end prospect ready to burst into The Show is a mammoth issue for the Twins.

Biggest question mark: Can they find more pitching? Kenta Maeda is iffy to even pitch this year after elbow surgery last year. Can Ryan or Jhoan Duran be breakout stars? Minnesota has several of its best prospects near major league ready. Can the Twins use a few of them to obtain rotation help?

How it’ll go down: The Twins should score plenty with Correa added, especially if the dynamic Byron Buxton can stay healthy and Gary Sanchez is more comfortable outside of New York. But the pitching is a real issue.

5. Cleveland Guardians

O/U wins: 76.5

Key player: Jose Ramirez. In an otherwise meh lineup, Ramirez looks like Joel Embiid amid jockeys. He has finished top six in the AL MVP voting in four of the last five years. The Guardians signed him to a five-year, $124 million extension that begins in 2024, has a no-trade clause and — a year after trading Franicsco Lindor — makes him the block they are building around and the face of the franchise.

Player who’ll need to step up: Bobby Bradley. The first baseman is going to get another chance to show he can offer production to a lineup hungering for it beyond Ramirez and the power bat of Franmil Reyes.

Name you’ll get to know: Gabriel Arias. The Guardians begin the season with former Mets Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez as their double-play combo. Can Cleveland graduate Arias and Tyler Freeman to replace them by the end of this season?

Biggest question mark: How good is the rotation behind ace Shane Bieber? This organization has excelled at refining starting pitchers — and then trading them. Think in recent years Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber. The secret to remaining successful has been developing replacements. On a team that will struggle in most other areas, how good is the rotation depth with Aaron Civale, Triston McKenzie, Zach Plesac and Cal Quantrill? How long before we hear that Bieber is on the block?

How it’ll go down: Only the Dodgers had a better overall record from 2013-20. But Cleveland had its first losing record (80-82) last year since 2012. The franchise then rebranded from the Indians to the Guardians. Now, the Guardians need a talent upgrade as well.