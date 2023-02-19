White Sox prospect Anderson Comas comes out as gay

White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas came out as gay in an Instagram post.

The 23-year-old discussed his pride in being a professional athlete who is gay. The message comes shortly before Chicago and the rest of MLB fully start spring training.

“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community,” Comas said in the post. “I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me…

“I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams.”

The White Sox also offered their support, with Chicago assistant general manager Chris Getz saying via a statement that Comas broke the news to the organization last year.





Anderson Comas came out as gay. Anderson Comas/Instagram

“I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development,” Getz said. “I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate.”

Comas, who has played across the outfield and pitched for the White Sox organization, ended last season with Class A Kannapolis. He is one of few professional baseball players who have come out as gay. Giants pitcher Solomon Bates and ex-Brewers player David Denson have also came out.