Which Premier League matches are postponed due to COVID-19? Rules and latest updates

The surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant is hitting the Premier League hard with a growing number of clubs experiencing outbreaks that have forced the postponement of several matches.

Nine Premier League games have already been called off and other clubs have seen more positive tests come back for staff and squad members – so what are the new Premier League rules regarding COVID-19 and will there be more postponements?

These are the latest updates on the developing situation around the league.

MORE: Will AFCON be cancelled in January?

Premier League games cancelled due to COVID-19

Tottenham’s fixture against Brighton, originally due to be played on Dec. 12, was the first Premier League game this season to have been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak experienced by Spurs.

A rash of other matches were postponed, including two just hours before they were due to kick off. Here’s the latest list with a batch of six postponements announced on Dec. 16 alone.

MORE: Is Tottenham playing again after COVID outbreak?

Which Premier League clubs have positive COVID cases?

Leicester City joined a growing group of Premier League teams managing through a host of positive cases. The Foxes already had to travel to Italy without several players on Dec. 9 for a Europa League group game against Napoli. The Foxes lost the match 3-2 to drop into the Conference League knockout playoffs.

With the COVID issues in the squad persisting, manager Brendan Rodgers pleaded earlier in the week for the Dec. 16 Premier League match at Tottenham to be postponed, but officials did not grant the request at first. The cancellation only came on the day the match was to be played:

🎙 “When we needed support with the extreme situation we were in, we weren’t able to get that.” With nine players out due to injury, Covid & illness – Brendan Rodgers was disappointed the PL refused #LCFC‘s request to postpone their game v #THFC.pic.twitter.com/Rs2kfUsFAc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2021

After cancelling training on Dec. 12, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed the next day that there were “a couple of staff members and a couple of players”, but he iterated that the majority tested negative. Villa’s match on Dec. 14 was played on schedule and the team won the match 2-0.

Brighton manager Graham Potter revealed there were “three or four” positive cases at Brighton, while Norwich coach Dean Smith said he had one player who was in isolation.

According to a Reuters report on Dec. 13, there were a single-week record 42 new cases among Premier League players and staff from Dec. 6-12. That number is sure to balloon given the new reports.

With teams forced to navigate the challenges caused by the outbreaks, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the case for greater transparency on numbers and players affected:

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank asked the Premier League to suspend matches for the weekend of Dec. 18-19 to give clubs an opportunity to get a handle on the situation. Half of the 10-match slate has already been postponed.

Premier League rules on postponing matches due to COVID-19

The Premier League handbook itself states that the league’s board can “only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances”.

Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis for each club, and there are no set rules that will determine whether or not a fixture will get cancelled. According to the league, sporting and medical factors are taken into account in each of these decisions.

Been alerted to Premier League handbook, which states if both clubs have 14 players (mainly outfielders) available then the fixture should be played. Safety and welfare is, of course, factored into decision-making regarding Covid cases as well. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 15, 2021

Following the cancellation of Brentford vs Man United match, the Premier League stated that it would take new “emergency measures” to combat the further spread of COVID-19, with the league’s players and staff now having to take a lateral flow test every day in order to access training grounds.

In addition to the daily tests to get into training grounds, players and staff are now taking a PCR test at least twice a week.

Additional measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing will continue to be enforced. The Premier League released the following statement upon cancelling four matches on the Dec. 18-19 weekend:

“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs,” the statement read. “It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.”

MORE: Why Arsenal stripped its captain of the armband

COVID-19 situation in the UK

The spike in positive cases comes at a time when the United Kingdom has been facing yet another COVID-19 outbreak with the new Omicron variant.

The Premier League confirmed that as of October, 69 per cent of players had been fully vaccinated, with 81 per cent having received their first dose.

But concerns remain with those who choose to stay unvaccinated, while booster jabs continue to be implemented in the country for those eligible.

For fans attending matches in England, they will have to produce proof of double vaccination or a negative test to go to events with crowds that exceed 10,000 people.