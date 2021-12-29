Which players are top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list? LeBron James becomes youngest to reach 36,000 points

With his final pair of free throws in the Lakers’ 132-123 win in Houston, LeBron James passed yet another milestone.
Those final two points helped The King reach and surpass 36,000 career points, making him the youngest ever to reach that landmark at 36 years and 363 days.
James is the highest-ranked active player on the all-time scoring list and could go on to rise to the top of the leaderboard by the end of his career. Sitting atop the list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a position he has held since 1984, whose 38,387 points are the most in NBA history.
LeBron’s historic achievement comes in a game where he finished with his third triple-double of the season. The statline extends his record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history for a player above the age of 35.
Take a look at the full list of the NBA’s top-25 all-time leading scorers below.
Which players are top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list?
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1.
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|2.
|Karl Malone
|36,928
|3.
|LeBron James
|36,001
|4.
|Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|5.
|Michael Jordan
|32,292
|6.
|Dirk Nowitzki
|31,560
|7.
|Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|8.
|Shaquille O’Neal
|28,596
|9.
|Carmelo Anthony
|27,844
|10.
|Moses Malone
|27,409
|11.
|Elvin Hayes
|27,313
|12.
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|26,946
|13.
|Oscar Robertson
|26,710
|14.
|Dominique Wilkins
|26,668
|15.
|Tim Duncan
|26,496
|16.
|Paul Pierce
|26,397
|17.
|John Havlicek
|26,395
|18.
|Kevin Garnett
|26,071
|19.
|Vince Carter
|25,728
|20.
|Alex English
|25,613
|21.
|Reggie Miller
|25,279
|22.
|Jerry West
|25,192
|23.
|Patrick Ewing
|24,815
|24.
|Kevin Durant
|24,686
|25.
|Ray Allen
|24,505
|26.
|Allen Iverson
|24,368
* Bolded italics indicates active players.