Which players are top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list? LeBron James becomes youngest to reach 36,000 points

With his final pair of free throws in the Lakers’ 132-123 win in Houston, LeBron James passed yet another milestone.

Those final two points helped The King reach and surpass 36,000 career points, making him the youngest ever to reach that landmark at 36 years and 363 days.

James is the highest-ranked active player on the all-time scoring list and could go on to rise to the top of the leaderboard by the end of his career. Sitting atop the list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a position he has held since 1984, whose 38,387 points are the most in NBA history.

LeBron’s historic achievement comes in a game where he finished with his third triple-double of the season. The statline extends his record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history for a player above the age of 35.

Take a look at the full list of the NBA’s top-25 all-time leading scorers below.

Which players are top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list?

Rank Player Points 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 2. Karl Malone 36,928 3. LeBron James 36,001 4. Kobe Bryant 33,643 5. Michael Jordan 32,292 6. Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8. Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 9. Carmelo Anthony 27,844 10. Moses Malone 27,409 11. Elvin Hayes 27,313 12. Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946 13. Oscar Robertson 26,710 14. Dominique Wilkins 26,668 15. Tim Duncan 26,496 16. Paul Pierce 26,397 17. John Havlicek 26,395 18. Kevin Garnett 26,071 19. Vince Carter 25,728 20. Alex English 25,613 21. Reggie Miller 25,279 22. Jerry West 25,192 23. Patrick Ewing 24,815 24. Kevin Durant 24,686 25. Ray Allen 24,505 26. Allen Iverson 24,368

* Bolded italics indicates active players.