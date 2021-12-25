The Hamden Journal

Which NBA players have recorded a triple-double on Christmas? Knicks’ Kemba Walker joins elite company

Which NBA players have recorded a triple-double on Christmas? Knicks’ Kemba Walker joins elite company

Knicks guard Kemba Walker is one of only a few players in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas Day.

In New York’s win over Atlanta on Dec. 25, Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. In the process, he became only the seventh player in NBA history to post a triple-double on Christmas Day.

According to Stathead, Oscar Roberston is the all-time leader with four triple-doubles on Christmas Day. John Havlicek, Billy Cunningham, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green, meanwhile, each have one triple-double to their name on the holiday.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

Triple-doubles on Christmas Day (Stathead)
Player Date Team Opponent Points Rebounds Assists
Oscar Robertson 1960-12-25 CIN DET 32 15 16
Oscar Robertson 1961-12-25 CIN LAL 40 12 17
Oscar Robertson 1963-12-25 CIN STL 37 15 16
Oscar Robertson 1967-12-25 CIN SEA 26 10 11
John Havlicek 1967-12-25 BOS NYK 21 13 10
Billy Cunningham 1970-12-25 PHI DET 21 18 13
LeBron James 2010-12-25 MIA LAL 27 11 10
Russell Westbrook 2013-12-25 OKC NYK 14 13 10
Draymond Green 2017-12-25 GSW CLE 12 12 11

Walker’s triple-double is the first on Christmas Day since 2017. He’s also the first member of the Knicks to record a triple-double on Christmas Day.

It’s the third career triple-double for Walker and his first since 2014.

Walker began this season as New York’s starting point guard, but he was removed from the rotation entirely following the team’s 21-point loss to the Suns on Nov. 26. He sat 10 straight games before being reinserted back into the lineup on Dec. 18.

Walker has come back with a bang, recording three 20-point games since his return, including a 44-point performance in a recent loss to the Wizards, plus Saturday’s triple-double.

The Knicks improved to 15-18 on the season with their win over the Hawks on Christmas Day.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.