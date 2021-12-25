Which NBA players have recorded a triple-double on Christmas? Knicks’ Kemba Walker joins elite company

Knicks guard Kemba Walker is one of only a few players in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas Day.
In New York’s win over Atlanta on Dec. 25, Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. In the process, he became only the seventh player in NBA history to post a triple-double on Christmas Day.
According to Stathead, Oscar Roberston is the all-time leader with four triple-doubles on Christmas Day. John Havlicek, Billy Cunningham, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green, meanwhile, each have one triple-double to their name on the holiday.
|Player
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Oscar Robertson
|1960-12-25
|CIN
|DET
|32
|15
|16
|Oscar Robertson
|1961-12-25
|CIN
|LAL
|40
|12
|17
|Oscar Robertson
|1963-12-25
|CIN
|STL
|37
|15
|16
|Oscar Robertson
|1967-12-25
|CIN
|SEA
|26
|10
|11
|John Havlicek
|1967-12-25
|BOS
|NYK
|21
|13
|10
|Billy Cunningham
|1970-12-25
|PHI
|DET
|21
|18
|13
|LeBron James
|2010-12-25
|MIA
|LAL
|27
|11
|10
|Russell Westbrook
|2013-12-25
|OKC
|NYK
|14
|13
|10
|Draymond Green
|2017-12-25
|GSW
|CLE
|12
|12
|11
Walker’s triple-double is the first on Christmas Day since 2017. He’s also the first member of the Knicks to record a triple-double on Christmas Day.
It’s the third career triple-double for Walker and his first since 2014.
Walker began this season as New York’s starting point guard, but he was removed from the rotation entirely following the team’s 21-point loss to the Suns on Nov. 26. He sat 10 straight games before being reinserted back into the lineup on Dec. 18.
Walker has come back with a bang, recording three 20-point games since his return, including a 44-point performance in a recent loss to the Wizards, plus Saturday’s triple-double.
The Knicks improved to 15-18 on the season with their win over the Hawks on Christmas Day.