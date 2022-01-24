Where will Antonio Brown play in 2022? Receiver says he wants to join Lamar Jackson, Ravens

If Antonio Brown plays in the NFL next season, it sounds like the wide receiver would prefer to be with the Ravens.

Brown appeared on Monday’s “I Am Athlete” podcast and host Brandon Marshall asked him where he would he would want to play next. Instead of saying a team, Brown shared which quarterback he wants to play with: Lamar Jackson.

“Action Jackson,” Brown said. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

Jackson added to the conversation by retweeting the video of Brown’s interview and putting a devil emoji with the post.

This speculation comes just weeks after Brown ended his career in Tampa Bay by taking off his jersey and running off the field in the middle of the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets. Since then, there have been questions about whether or not Brown will continue playing in the NFL.

Any team that does pick him up will need to accept Brown’s history of finding controversy on and off the field, but the Ravens reportedly have considered signing Brown before.

Brown’s cousin is Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, a wide receiver for the Ravens. So, Brown has been around the Ravens organization in the past, and he even worked out with Jackson in April 2020.

Asked about the receiver later that summer, Jackson said: “It was nice throwing to Antonio Brown. I was hoping we would get him. I’m still hoping — a little bit.”

Brown would of course end up signing with Tampa Bay, but he and Jackson might get another chance to play together.