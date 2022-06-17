Where Warriors stack up among NBA’s greatest dynasties

The Warriors are champions again.

Completing their NBA Finals comeback with their third straight win, a 103-90 Game 6 victory over the Celtics last night in Boston, the Warriors achieved the most unlikely re-ascension of any dynasty — winning their fourth title since 2015 after missing back-to-back playoffs with an aging, injury-prone core.

Stephen Curry earned his long-awaited first NBA Finals MVP award after posting 34 points (including hitting 6 of 11 3-pointers), seven assists and seven rebounds, collapsing to the floor in tears in the final seconds, elevating his already untouchable legacy and further cementing the imprint of the most unique dynasty of all time. Draymond Green added 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a throwback performance.

Curry is now one of six players in NBA history (Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabaar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan) with at least four NBA titles, two regular-season MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP.