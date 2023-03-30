Where to buy tickets, prices, schedule

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The biggest weekend in college basketball is finally here.

After a truly crazy first few rounds with more than their fair share of shocking upsets, the dust has settled and the Final Four — UConn, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic University — have emerged.

And while the Final Four and NCAA Championship have a reputation for being pricey affairs, we’re here to report that surprisingly inexpensive tickets are available for the last three games of the tourney at Houston’s NRG Stadium from April 1-3.

In fact, at the time of publication, some tickets are going for just $33 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Not a bad price if you want to be there when the victorious teams cuts down the net after achieving basketball immortality.

Want to see Nick Boyd, Matt Bradley, Norchad Omier and Adam Sanogo hoop live?

Here’s everything you need to know.

NCAA Men’s Final Four ticket prices

A complete breakdown of all the cheapest upper-deck and lower-level tickets available for all remaining March Madness games can be found below.

NCAA Men’s

Final Four dates Upper-deck

ticket prices

start at Lower-level

ticket prices

start at Final Four & National Championship all sessions pass

(April 1 and April 3) $66 $399 Final Four passes

(Tickets for both games on April 1) $44 $221 National Championship game

(April 3) $33 $100

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Breakdown of remaining teams

Want a closer look at the remaining squads? Here’s what you need to know about each team.

UConn versus Miami

UConn was led by the play of center Adam Sanogo and shooting guard Jordan Hawkins during the regular season where they finished with a 29-8 record. Over the course of the postseason, backup guard Joey Calcaterra has impressed from behind the arc.

Miami had great success in the regular season going 29-7 and locking up a No. 5 seed in the tournament. Their stars are center Norchad Omier, power forward Jordan Miller and shooting guard Isaiah Wong.

San Diego State versus Florida Atlantic University

San Diego State is coming off a nail-biter of a victory over Creighton. Over the regular season, the team’s leading scorer was Matt Bradley; in their Elite Eight victory, Lamont Butler led the team with 18 points.

Florida Atlantic University shouldn’t be here. As a ninth seed, they’ve surprised the world and busted many a bracket. Behind the play of shooting guard Nicholas Boyd, small forward Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis, they’re in the Final Four. Should they advance, they could become the lowest seed to ever win it all.

