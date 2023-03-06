Where to buy & schedule

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The San Diego Padres have never won it all.

Over the course of the team’s 53 years of existence, they’ve gotten close — in 1984 and 1998, they made it to the World Series but came up short both times.

However, 2023 might just be their year.

Bob Melvin’s squad is truly stacked — this is a team that lists stars Manny Machado, Fernado Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz on its roster.

We haven’t even gotten to the nasty pitching staff yet either.

Their rotation consists of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell in the top three spots.

Let’s not forget closer Josh Hader.

And while San Diego has a roster made up of likely All-Stars, there are surprisingly cheap tickets still available to see the team live at PETCO Park this season.

In fact, some are going for as low as $10 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s cheaper than a Bud Light at the ballpark (they’re going for $13 this season).

Plus, some games will have nifty giveaways like Juan Soto bobbleheads, Trevor Hoffman jerseys and opening series hats.

We’re just getting started too. There are a lot of freebies at games this season.

So, if you want to root for the loaded Padres live this season, here’s everything you need to know.

All prices were found at the time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Padres 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Padres home games can be found below.

March and April

Padres April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Thursday, March 30 vs. the Rockies at 1:10 p.m. $106 Friday, March 31 vs. the Rockies at 6:40 p.m. $27 Saturday, April 1 vs. the Rockies at 5:40 p.m. $28 Sunday, April 2 vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m.

(opening series hat giveaway) $23 Monday, April 3 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. $11 Tuesday, April 4 vs. the Diamondbacks at 1:10 p.m. $11 Thursday, April 13 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m.

(Juan Soto shuffle bobblehead giveaway) $21 Friday, April 14 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $15 Saturday, April 15 vs. the Brewers at 1:05 p.m. $15 Sunday, April 16 vs. the Brewers at 1:10 p.m. $13 Monday, April 17 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m. $10 Tuesday, April 18 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m.

(1998 Trevor Hoffman replica jersey giveaway) $17 Wednesday, April 19 vs. the Braves at 1:10 p.m. $11

*Note: On April 29 and April 30, the Padres are playing the Giants at Mexico City’s Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.

May

Padres May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, May 1 vs. the Reds at 6:40 p.m. $15 Tuesday, May 2 vs. the Reds at 6:40 p.m.

(Joe Musgrove bucket hat giveaway) $15 Wednesday, May 3 vs. the Reds at 1:10 p.m. $10 Friday, May 5 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $52 Saturday, May 6 vs. the Dodgers at 5:40 p.m. $77 Sunday, May 7 vs. the Dodgers at 4:08 p.m.

(Padres and pets calendar giveaway) $48 Monday, May 15 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m.

(Manny Machado city connect bobblehead giveaway) $15 Tuesday, May 16 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, May 17 vs. the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $10 Friday, May 19 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $35 Saturday, May 20 vs. the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. $41 Sunday, May 21 vs. the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. $37

June

Padres June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, June 2 vs. the Cubs at 6:40 p.m. $18 Saturday, June 3 vs. the Cubs at 7:10 p.,m. $25 Sunday, June 4 vs. the Cubs at 1:10 p.m. $18 Monday, June 5 vs. the Cubs at 6:40 p.m.

(Padres belt bag giveaway) $15 Tuesday, June 6 vs. the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $15 Wednesday, June 7 vs. the Mariners at 1:10 p.m. $14 Tuesday, June 13 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $14 Wednesday, June 14 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m.

(Hawaiian shirt giveaway) $15 Thursday, June 15 vs. the Guardians at 5:40 p.,m. $13 Friday, June 16 vs. the Rays at 6:40 p.m. $14 Saturday, June 17 vs. the Rays at 4:15 p.m. $17 Sunday, June 18 vs. the Rays at 1:10 p.m. $16 Friday, June 23 vs. the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. $14 Saturday, June 24 vs. the Nationals at 5:40 p.m. $14 Sunday, June 25 vs. the Nationals at 1:10 p.m.

(Kids giveaway- Joe Musgrove growth chart giveaway) $15

July

Padres July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, July 3 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $23 Tuesday, July 4 vs. the Dodgers at 3:40 p.m. $32 Wednesday, July 5 vs. the Dodgers at 5:40 p.m. $14 Friday, July 7 vs. the Mets at 6:40 p.m. $24 Saturday, July 8 vs. the Mets at 7:10 p.m. $34 Sunday, July 9 vs. the Mets at 1:10 p.m. $30 Monday, July 24 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m.

(Yu Darvish 3,000 strikeouts bobbleahead giveaway) $17 Tuesday, July 25 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. $14 Wednesday, July 26 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $14 Friday, July 28 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $15 Saturday, July 29 vs. the Rangers at 5:40 p.m. $20 Sunday, July 30 vs, the Rangers at 1:10 p.m.

(Kids giveaway: Padres sunglasses giveaway) $17

August

Padres August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Aug. 4 vs .the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $44 Saturday, Aug. 5 vs .the Dodgers at 5:40 p.m.

(Topps trading card giveaway) $49 Sunday, Aug. 6 vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. $39 Monday, Aug. 7 vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m.

(Padres straw hat giveaway) $34 Monday, Aug. 14 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $13 Tuesday, Aug. 15 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $14 Wednesday, Aug. 16 vs. the Orioles at 5:40 p.m.

(Padres home hoodie giveaway) $14 Thursday, Aug. 17 vs, the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. $13 Friday, Aug. 18 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. $15 Saturday, Aug. 19 vs .the Diamondbacks at 5:40 p.m. $18 Sunday, Aug. 20 vs .the Diamondbacks at 1:10 p.m.

(Kids giveaway- Padres pop it giveaway) $15 Monday, Aug. 21 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $14 Tuesday, Aug. 22 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m.

(Ha-Seong Kim bobblehead giveaway) $17 Wednesday, Aug. 23 vs. the Marlins at 1:10 p.m. $14 Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m.

(Performance snapback giveaway) $24

September

Padres September and October

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Sept. 1 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $18 Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. the Giants at 5;40 p.m. $25 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs, the Giants at 1:10 p.m. $19 Monday, Sept. 4 vs, the Phillies at 3:40 p.m. $19 Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs, the Phillies at 6:40 p.m.

(Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead giveaway) $24 Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs, the Phillies at 1:10 p.m. $16 Monday, Sept. 18 vs, the Rockies at 6:40 p.m.

(Xander Bogaerts city connect jersey giveaway) $14 Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs, the Rockies at 6:40 p.m. $12 Wednesday, Sept. 20 vs, the Rockies at 1:10 p.m. $12 Friday, Sept. 22 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $16 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. the Cardinals at 5;40 p.m. $26 Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. the Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. $15

A complete calendar of all Padres’ home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Padres news

The season hasn’t started yet but the Padres have already made headlines.

After handing out a $350 million payday to shortstop Manny Machado, the team is now in talks to lock down phenom center fielder Juan Soto and the nearly unhittable Josh Hader.

All details regarding these potential re-signings can be found on the New York Post.

Need more Padres news in your life? The NY Post has everything you need to know about the boys in brown and burnt orange here.

How to watch the Padres in 2023

In the off-chance, a trip to PETCO Park isn’t in your near future, that’s no problem.

You should be able to see most games on the local Bally Sports San Diego station.

Alternative options include ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS for select games.

No matter what the case, always make sure to check your local listings.

For Padres fans outside the San Diego market, give MLB.tv a shot — you just might find Machado, Soto, Bogaerts and Co., there.

