Where to buy, schedule, prices

In 2022, the Mariners broke the longest postseason drought in professional sports.

Yes, Seattle went through 21 long years without advancing to the playoffs.

Now, after their untimely demise in the American League Divisional Series, the Mariners are back and ready for more in 2023.

And this time around, Scott Servais’ squad is ready to make some serious noise.

With a roster comprised of superstar-in-the-making Julio Rodriguez, co-aces Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray along with former All-Stars A.J. Pollock and Eugenio Suárez, it’s clearly time for the rest of the league to take note.

As for the fans, we’d like you to take note of the absurdly low ticket prices for Mariners home games at T-Mobile Park this season.

In fact, we found some going for as low as $8 before fees on Vivid Seats.

To sweeten the deal, there are also opportunities to score Julio Rodriguez bobbleheads and Funko Pops this season too.

Plus, midway through the season, the Futures Game, Home Run Derby and All-Star Game are all headed to the Emerald City for a three-day extravaganza showcasing baseball’s best.

So, if you want to see the Mariners try to recapture the spark that led them to a 90-72 record last season for ridiculously affordable prices, here’s everything you need to know.

Seattle Mariners 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Mariners home games can be found below.

March and April

Mariners March and April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Thursday, March 30 vs. the Guardians at 7:10 p.m. $35 Friday, March 31 vs. the Guardians at 7:10 p.m. $15 Saturday, April 1 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m.

(Julio Rodriguez bobblehead giveaway) $19 Sunday, April 2 vs. the Guardians at 1:10 p.m. $11 Monday, April 3 vs. the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, April 4 vs. the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, April 5 vs. the Angels at 1:10 p.m. $8 Friday, April 14 vs. the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. $9 Saturday, April 15 vs. the Rockies at 6:40 p.m. $8 Sunday, April 16 vs. the Rockies at 1:10 p.m. $8 Monday, April 17 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, April 18 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, April 19 vs. the Brewers at 1:10 p.m. $8 Friday, April 21 vs. the Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. $10 Saturday, April 22 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $8 Sunday, April 23 vs. the Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. $8

May

Mariners May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, May 5 vs. the Astros at 7:10 p.m. $11 Saturday, May 6 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $11 Sunday, May 7 vs. the Astros at 1:10 p.m. $15 Monday, May 8 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, May 9 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, May 10 vs. the Rangers at 12:40 p.m. $8 Monday, May 22 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, May 23 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, May 24 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $8 Thursday, May 25 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $8 Friday, May 26 vs. the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. $16 Saturday, May 27 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $17 Sunday, May 28 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $10 Monday, May 29 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $17 Tuesday, May 30 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $15 Wednesday, May 31 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $14

June

Mariners June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, June 12 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, June 13 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, June 14 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Friday, June 16 vs. the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. $15 Saturday, June 17 vs. the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. $19 Sunday, June 18 vs. the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. $16 Monday, June 26 vs. the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, June 27 vs. the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, June 28 vs. the Nationals at 1:10 p.m. $8 Friday, June 30 vs. the Rays at 7:10 p.m. $13

July

Mariners July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Saturday, July 1 vs. the Rays at 7:10 p.m. $16 Sunday, July 2 vs. the Rays at 1:10 p.m. $17 Saturday, July 8 MLB Futures and Legends Game $51 Monday, July 10 MLB Home Run Derby $334 Tuesday, July 11 MLB All Star Game $452 Friday, July 14 vs. the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. $16 Saturday, July 15 vs. the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. $15 Sunday, July 16 vs, the Tigers at 1:10 p.m. $16 Monday, July 17 vs. the Twins at 6:40 p.m. $10 Tuesday, July 18 vs. the Twins at 6:40 p.m.

(Ty France bobblehead giveaway) $10 Wednesday, July 19 vs. the Twins at 6:40 p.m. $10 Thursday, July 20 vs. the Twins at 12:40 p.m. $10 Friday, July 21 vs. the Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. $17 Saturday, July 22 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $19 Sunday, July 23 vs, the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $15 Monday, July 31 vs, the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $16

August

Mariners August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, Aug. 1 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $13 Wednesday, Aug. 2 vs. the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. $18 Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $10 Wednesday, Aug. 9 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $11 Friday, Aug. 11 vs. the Orioles at 7:10 p.m. $19 Saturday, Aug. 12 vs .the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $27 Sunday, Aug. 13 vs .the Orioles at 1:10 p.m.

(King Felix bobblehead giveaway) $20 Friday, Aug. 25 vs. the Royals at 7:10 p.m. $15 Saturday, Aug. 26 vs .the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $13 Sunday, Aug. 27 vs .the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $14 Monday, Aug. 28 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $12 Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m.

(Julio Rodriguez Funko Pop! giveaway) $12 Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. the Athletics at 1:10 p.m. $11

September and October

Mariners September and October

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, Sept. 11 vs, the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $14 Tuesday, Sept. 12 vs, the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $10 Wednesday, Sept. 13 vs, the Angels at 1:10 p.m. $10 Friday, Sept. 15 vs. the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. $19 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $20 Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. $17 Monday, Sept. 25 vs the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $10 Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs, the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $10 Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs, the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $10 Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $10 Friday, Sept. 29 vs. the Rangers at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $15 Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. the Rangers at 12:10 p.m. $18

A complete calendar of all Mariners’ home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Seattle Mariners news

If you can remember back all the way to the Hot Stove 2018 season, you may recall the Mariners’ blockbuster trade with the New York Mets.

The Mets received flame-throwing closer Edwin Diaz, aging slugger Robinson Cano in exchange for prospect Jarred Kelenic Justin Dunn, Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak.

What’s happened to the six players involved in the swaps in the five years since it took place?

Check out the NY Post’s breakdown for the scoop.

Need even more M’s news in your life? Check out the NY Post’s coverage of the Mariners here.

How to watch the Mariners

For those who believe the best way to watch the Mariners is from the comfort of your couch, we’re here to help you too.

You can catch Julio, Luis, Eugenio and the rest of the team on Root Sports Northwest, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

Most importantly though, make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

Not a local fan?

No problem.

You can always stream games via MLB.tv.

