Where to buy last-minute NY Giants vs. Ravens tickets

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



As we head into Week 6 of this young NFL season, the Giants are hotter than they’ve been in years.

On Sunday, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Kayvon Thibodeaux and the rest of Big Blue are taking their two-game win streak — including an epic victory in London over the Packers — back to East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium for a heated matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Amazingly, last-minute tickets are still available for the much-anticipated home game.

At the time of publication, the lowest price we could find for tickets was on Vivid Seats for $103 before fees.

If you’re hoping to get closer to the field, you can secure lower-level seats for as low as $153 before fees on Vivid Seats.

All prices are subject to fluctuation.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are coming into this game sporting a 3-2 record. In Week 5, they eked out a 19-17 victory against the Browns.

Huge upcoming home games for the Giants

As Saquon and the squad continue their playoff push, they’ll certainly need all the help they can get from fans in the stands at home games.

To make sure you have all the information you need, take a look below to find the dates, times, opponents and ticket links for all upcoming 2022-2023 Giants home games.

• New York Giants vs. Houston Texas on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. EST

• New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. EST

• New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. EST

• New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. EST

• New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST