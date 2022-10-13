Where to buy last-minute Mariners-Astros ALDS tickets

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



After 21 long years, playoff baseball is finally back in Seattle.

This time around, scrappy stars Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Luis Castillo, plus many more make up the Mariners squad, as they battle the mighty Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park for their first postseason home game since October 2001.

Miraculously, last-minute tickets are still available for these highly anticipated American League Division Series contests.

Rather than force you to scroll through several sites to discover the best deal, we found all the best prices on Vivid Seats for each of the remaining games.

Now, here’s everything you need to know:

Game 2 at Minute Maid Park (Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2:37 p.m. PST | Luis Castillo vs. Framber Valdez )

Lower deck tickets start at $198

Upper deck tickets start at $69

Game 3 at T-Mobile Park (Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:07 p.m. PST | George Kirby vs. Lance McCullers Jr.)

Lower deck tickets start at $238 (in the outfield)

Upper deck tickets start at $226

Game 4 at T-Mobile Park (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12:07 p.m. PST | TBD vs. TBD)

Lower deck tickets start at $179 (in the outfield)

Upper deck tickets start at $174

Game 5 at Minute Maid Park (Monday, Oct. 17 at 4:07 p.m. PST | TBD vs. TBD)

Lower deck tickets start at $102

Upper deck tickets start at $53

The New York Post confirmed all prices above at the time of publication. All prices are subject to fluctuation and do not include additional fees at checkout.

The Mariners will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 after blowing a 7-3 lead in the series opener, which ended on a walkoff Yordan Alvarez home run.

We will respond… The series is a long way from over,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said following the team’s devastating first-game loss.

You can listen to his entire two-minute press conference here.

What concerts are coming to Seattle in 2022-23?

While the Mariners may be the talk of the town, you won’t want to sleep on all the exciting shows headed to the Emerald City in the coming months.

Take a look below to check out the five biggest can’t-miss concerts we’re most excited about.

• Panic at the Disco

• The Who

• Dave Matthews Band

• Lizzo

• Bruce Springsteen