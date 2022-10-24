Where to buy Astros-Phillies tickets now

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



The Fall Classic is upon us, and the two combatants have emerged.

In one corner we have the Astros, who blazed through the postseason, sweeping both the Mariners and Yankees behind the sterling pitching of Justin Verlander and the mighty bats of Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman.

On the National League side, Bryce Harper’s Phillies clawed their way to a wild-card win over the Cardinals, secured NLDS bragging rights with a four-game victory over the Braves and finally advanced to the big dance after taking down the upstart Padres in the NLCS.

Now, all that’s left is each other.

Tickets ain’t cheap either.

At the time of publication, the lowest price we spotted on Vivid Seats was $550 before fees.

However, if you’re a diehard Phils or ‘Stros fan, you won’t want to miss your squad playing for glory.

Justin Verlander and the Astros will face the Phillies in the 2022 World Series. Getty Images

That’s where we come in. We found all the lowest upper-deck and lower-deck ticket prices for all seven games on Vivid Seats.

Take a look below to find the seats that might be right for you.

Game 1 at Minute Maid Park (Friday, Oct. 28)

Upper level tickets start at $553

Lower level tickets start at $825

Game 2 at Minute Maid Park (Saturday, Oct. 29)

Upper level tickets start at $550

Lower level tickets start at $700

Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park (Monday, Oct. 31)

Upper level tickets start at $957

Lower level tickets start at $1070

Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park (Tuesday, Nov. 1)

Upper level tickets start at $1149

Lower level tickets start at $1268

Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park (Wednesday, Nov. 2)

Upper level tickets start at $1262

Lower level tickets start at $1671

Game 6 at Minute Maid Park (Friday, Nov. 4)

Upper level tickets start at $574

Lower level tickets start at $882

Game 7 at Minute Maid Park (Saturday, Nov. 5)

Upper level tickets start at $565

Lower level tickets start at $873

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

This World Series will mark the Astros’ fourth fall classic appearance in the past six seasons. Their only win was in 2017, when they took down the Dodgers in seven games.

The Phillies haven’t made it this far since 2009, when they fell to the Yankees.

Philadelphia did take it all in 2008, though, defeating the Rays in five.

